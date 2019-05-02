After 20 years of marriage, David and Victoria Beckham are more than comfortable around each other. They're so familiar that when David's 44th birthday approached today, Victoria opted to go the practical route. Instead of giving him something exotic, she chose two sticks of deodorant.

Beckham didn't take it personally, though. When he shared a photo of the cards he received from his family, he also zoomed in on two sticks of La Roche-Posay deodorant that he received for his birthday. "Clean deodorant from my wife," he wrote with a thinking emoji on Instagram stories, before adding, "I did ask for it though."

Honestly, there is something sweet about being so content in your marriage that you can give the other person deodorant for their birthday, with no offense taken. The Beckhams have definitely done the work to get to that point, though, as David has discussed before. “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, you know, it’s always hard work,” he told W last year. “It becomes a little more complicated.”

Meanwhile, Victoria's rare comments about her relationship to her husband have focused on the public's perception of them, and the fact that the only people who actually know what's happening in a relationship are the ones involved. “If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn’t be as happy as they are,” she said back in 2017. “And I certainly wouldn’t be married anymore.”

Victoria didn't just give David deodorant for his birthday, though. She also gave him a monogrammed leather bag, of which she shared a photo on Instagram stories. “Happy Birthday @davidbeckham You are our everything xxx We love u so much x Kisses❤️,” she wrote, referencing herself and the four children they share: 20-year-old Brooklyn, 16-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz and seven-year-old Harper.

David's favorite gift may not have come from his family at all, though. He shared a video message he received of Game of Thrones actress Gwendoline Christie wishing him a happy birthday by way of reciting the official knight's vow and promising to "shield his back." “I can’t believe this,” David wrote. Somehow the deodorant still seems more unbelievable.