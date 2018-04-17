Victoria Beckham may not be joining the Spice Girls on their rumored reunion, but she is still all about girl power around the world—and representing her former bandmates for the right opportunity. The 44-year-old fashion designer announced on Monday that she designed a limited-edition Spice Girls T-shirt featuring an iconic black-and-white image of the fivesome that will be sold for charity.

The shirts, which come in a size range from XS to XXL, are available to purchase from Omaze for $35 each, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefitting Red Nose Day USA to help end child poverty, according to a press release. Beckham has supported the cause since its inception in the United Kingdom for more than two decades before it launched in the United States.

The artist formerly known as Posh shared a photo of herself wearing the shirt, which features each member of the girl group sporting a bright red clown nose, on Instagram and explained that a recent trip to Kenya inspired the design. "I travelled to Kenya and saw amazing programs supported by Red Nose Day USA," Beckham captioned a picture of herself and a local girl in matching red noses. "Girls in these programs are using boxing classes to not only learn self defense, but also leadership - tapping into their girl power. I was so inspired by the young women I met there. And it’s not just about being strong in the ring; these girls are future doctors, lawyers, and all around game changers who write their own stories, and will shape the futures of their communities. That’s girl power," she continued in the announcement post. Last month, Beckham posted pictures from Nairobi, where she met and boxed with young women who are enrolled on the #BoxGirls project.

"I'll share more about my trip to Kenya soon," Beckham promised in her caption. "In the meantime, get your very own Red Nose Day Spice Girls tee -and help to fund more incredible programs!"

So what are the chances that Scary, Sporty, Ginger, and Baby will wear their Red Nose Day tees in honor of Posh on their potential tour ? See photos of the shirt, below.

