It wouldn't be beyond the pale to assume that perhaps Victoria Beckham was in the running to design Meghan Markle 's wedding dress: Not only is she an accomplished designer, but she also has strong ties to the royal family, having attended Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal nuptials in 2011 and celebrated daughter Harper's 6th birthday with a tea party at the palace last summer. But during an appearance on The Late Late Show on Thursday, Beckham shut down the rumors that she'll be masterminding Markle's gown for the May 19 ceremony.

"How is designing Meghan's dress? Is it going well?" host James Corden asked, attempting to catch Beckham off-guard. His plot failed, though, as Beckham vehemently denied that she was doing any such thing. "Maybe you know something that I don't! I'm not doing the dress, I'm not," she said, adding, "Sadly, not. But I'm sure she will look incredible in whatever she wears."

However, Beckham was less adept at sidestepping Corden's questions about whether she and husband David Beckham would at least be attending the wedding. When he asked whether she had received her invitation, Beckham responded with a nonsensical, "I don't know, I've been here," before Corden and fellow guest Shaquille O'Neal began ribbing her for stammering over her answer. Beckham then attempted to shift the focus off herself, continuing, "I think England is so excited. I mean, it's just so great, isn't it? They look so happy!"

Even though she says she's not designing Markle's wedding gown, Beckham has already had a hand in Meghan and Harry's nuptials. In one of the duo's engagement photos that Kensington Palace released last December, a month after they announced their engagement, Markle wears a creamy white sweater from the Victoria Beckham line. And keep your fingers crossed that Beckham will also play a role at the wedding reception, where the Spice Girls are rumored , vaguely so, to be performing.

Related: Victoria Beckham Enjoys Taking the Piss Out of Victoria Beckham: "I’m Always Poking Fun At Myself"