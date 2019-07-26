It looks like Victoria Beckham may need to start brushing up on her Spice Girls -era dance moves. According to Mel B, Posh Spice might be joining the Spice Girls reunion tour after all.

During a recent visit to the UK’s Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan , Scary Spice hinted that Beckham was considering reuniting with her former group, after it was previously reported that she would be sitting the upcoming tour out entirely. "Funnily enough, my mum was at her mum's summer party and Victoria was there," Mel B said, according to The Daily Mail . "She did actually mention to my mum that she'd love to do Glastonbury for their 50th anniversary."

Mel B was quick to add that rumors of Victoria's apparent change of heart holds even more weight because of the nature of the source. "It's not just me saying it," she added. "She actually did say that to my mum!"

The news should come as a huge relief for fans of the seminal ‘90s girl group, who were likely heartbroken upon learning that Beckham had firmly put that part of her life behind her. "I won't be joining my girls on stage again but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life," Beckham wrote on social media in May. "I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.”

The possible addition of Victoria to the Glastonbury show might be just the jolt the tour needs, after it reportedly got off to a rocky start in May, when fans walked out of the debut show because of poor sound quality. By all accounts, the U.K. leg of the tour has been running smoothly ever since. The Spice Girls’ 50th anniversary performance at Glastonbury is set to take place summer of next year.

Related: The Spice Girls Reunion Tour Is Finally Happening, According to Mel B