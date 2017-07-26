If you are one of the 3.7 million people that follow Elsa Hosk on Instagram, than you are all too familiar that the Swedish Victoria's Secret model just may have the Internet's most enviable summer wardrobe. Hosk's feed is full of cool denim jackets, gingham skirts, futuristic sunglasses, and, of course, plenty of bikinis. This weekend alone, Hosk took to the Hamptons for Revolve's final Hamptons soiree, dubbed Hot in Havana, where she played to the theme in a slinky gold dress and Bardot-style bathing suit. Here, Hosk breaks down her summer essentials, including her go-to drink, what she's currently binge-watching, and her vote for song of summer.

What has been the highlight of your summer thus far?

Going to Sweden to catch up with my friends and family.

Have you been on any summer vacations this year?

I've been to England and Sweden so far, and spending some weekends in the Hamptons .

What is your favorite summer memory?

Having two month long summer breaks and going to the islands outside Stockholm, running on cliffs, jumping in the water, and just feeling free.

Did you ever go to summer camp as a child?

I went to basketball camp every summer, which was the best.

What has been your go-to summer outfit this season?

The little golden Majorelle dress I wore to the Revolve party last weekend is my favorite.

What shoes have you been living in this summer?

Sandals, vintage Nike sneakers and The Row slides.

What is your go-to summer drink?

Elderflower lemonade!

What is your song of summer for 2017 ?

I don't have one yet. Maybe the Spanish one playing on the radio all the time…"Despacito." I love to sing along to that one even though I don't know what I'm singing.

What is left on your summer bucket list?

Taking more vacations.

What is your favorite thing about heading out to the Hamptons?

Forgetting about city, work, and stress.

What is your beauty routine when the temperature gets scorching?

Less makeup, more fanning.

What are your summer essentials that you carry with you at all times?

Biotherm sunscreen, RMS bronzer, and Dr. Barbara hydrologic acid serum.

What is your beach read this summer?

I just started The Handmaid’s Tale but I'm not sure if I like it yet. Typically, I love crime books, or biographies. And I like to read in Swedish, so I don't forget my language.

What are you binge watching this summer?

Billions and Game of Thrones !

