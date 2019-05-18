Move aside, Supreme and Louis Vuitton. On Saturday, lines of shoppers snaked around Target stores with the sole goal of purchasing cheaper versions of wares from the ultra-preppy , whale-themed brand, Vineyard Vines . Apparently, this is peak grail this weekend. The popular collaboration created an intense battle for the otherwise overpriced products, leaving many frustrated that items were quickly sold out, both online and by the in-store masses frothing at their maws for branded pool floats.

Bloomberg reports that many items were posted to eBay before anyone even made it to the store. One customer said, “It would have been nice if you had actually learned from the Lilly Pulitzer collaboration fiasco and purchased enough stock for the initial release.” So, Target wasn't even prepared for the high demand for these preppy products.

Vineyard Vines was created in 1998 by two Connecticut-bred brothers named Shep and Ian Murray, who are deep into that "coastal lifestyle" in (naturally) Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. The company provides the ultimate in purposefully understated and upscale styles that say "I look at the waves, I don't go in them" and "I think I need another beer and more sunblock." All items are stamped with a pink whale logo, so they know you paid a lot of cash for that toddler's shorts. Though most of the Vineyard Vines stores are located in the northeast, they currently have 59 stores and 15 outlet locations around the country.

The Target line features clothing for the whole family, including stuff for cold canines, pillows and flatware for your pool house, massive beach bags for Vineyard Vines towels, some cute baby bathing suits, and a wagon to transport your rose from the beach house to the sand. There was even a launch featuring celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Cole Sprouse, and Doug the Pug.

Pinterest John Lamparski

If you pronounce car "cahhh," think golf is fun to watch on television, or spend summer evenings wearing long sleeved shirts on "the Cape," then you're probably already in Target right now reading this on your phone. Other Target customers, however, took to the invisible streets of the interwebs to share their war stories from the ground at the Vineyard Vines x Target launch.