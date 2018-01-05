Everybody loves a comeback—and there is perhaps no bigger proof than actress Winona Ryder . With her epic return back to TV on Netflix's highly acclaimed series, Stranger Things , Ryderofficially made her return, and now she has a new reason to celebrate, being named a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. As the face of L'Oréal's Elvive Hair Care's social, digital and print media campaign, which "celebrates the fact that hair can make a comeback from damage," Ryder will be making her making her TV commercial debut Sunday night during the Golden Globes alongside How to Get Away with Murder actress Aja Naomi King and and former Fifth Harmony member, singer Camila Cabello.

The campaign that targets damaged, dry and color-treated hair , senior vice president of marketing at L’Oréal Paris, Anne Marie Nelson-Bogle opened up to WWD about why Ryder was the ultimate choice to star in the ads, saying, “Everyone does love a comeback, and we will be communicating that damaged hair deserves one, too. For Winona, we know that from TV sets to the red carpet, her hair has gone through many transformations—her hair is dry and damaged."

Continuing on the share the brand's excitement for the renewal of the haircare line, president L'Oréal Paris USA, Tim Coolican, noted that, "Elseve has been the #1 hair care brand in Europe and leader in treatments since 1971. We are thrilled to now bring the hair care line to the U.S. under the Elvive name with focused positioning that speaks to the 80 percent of U.S. women who are experiencing hair damage daily. With this launch, we hope to empower people to fight hair damage so they can have beautiful, revived hair every day." And with the winter season officially in full swing, tackling the damages of dry, dehydrated hair is now a little easier.