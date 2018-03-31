Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario Are Reportedly Dating "On and Off"

Have you already forgotten that Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario co-starred in last summer’s action-comedy reboot of Baywatch , with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson? Well, they haven’t. After nearly a year of dating rumors—beginning with the court-mandated are-they-or-aren’t-they of the film’s press tour—an anonymous source told People this week that the two have been involved “on and off since their time working together on the movie last year ,” clarifying that they are “not officially dating.” Keeping it casual, we see.

The halfhearted confirmation comes just a couple days after the two were spotted shopping for dog toys together, a totally normal platonic activity often shared between friends. They were photographed at Tailwaggers in Los Feliz, California, where TMZ reported Efron selected a new dog crate for his pit bull mix, while Daddario acquired “some goodies” for her dog, Levon. “Nothing’s been confirmed ,” TMZ wrote at the time. “What is confirmed—their doggies are adorable.”

The two actors had spent many months exchanging Instagram likes and comments—again, a totally normal platonic activity often shared between friends—and occasionally appearing on each other’s feeds. In September, Efron posted a photo of his co-star curled up in a hotel bed. For her birthday earlier this month, he posted an image of the two of them, in which she is maybe sitting on his lap and his arms are definitely around her waist. “Happy birthday to one of the most real, down to [earth emoji], stunning, intelligent, creative, loving, and most rare Pokémon ever created,” he captioned the post. Does that count as confirmation enough?

Still, Daddario vehemently denied the rumors while promoting Baywatch last spring: “We work together closely ; he's my love interest in the film. I understand why people would go crazy over something like that, but Zac and I are very good friends,” she told E! . And maybe it was true at the time! But it’s one of Newton’s laws of physics: Co-stars rumored to be dating will always end up dating.

