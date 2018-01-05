Queen Elizabeth is getting not one, but two great-grandbabies this year. On Friday, Zara Tindall, the Queen's eldest granddaughter and world class equestrian, announced via spokesperson that she is expecting her second child with husband Mike Tindall.

Clearly, the royals could not be happier. "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, according to People .

Despite being the queen's grandchild and daughter of Princess Anne, Tindall isn't a princess in her own right, but she is one of the few in the royal family who has made a name for herself outside of just being related to the queen. She's also an Olympic-class equestrian, and won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team. Husband Mike Tindall is also an athlete. He's a Rugby player who was part of England's 2003 World Cup winning team (during which he met the 16th in line to the throng and his future wife). The couple has previously experience a very public miscarriage that was announced in 2016.

The couple has yet to reveal their future child's gender or due date, but the royal baby (and impending sibling of 3-year-old Mia Tindall) should be coming some time in 2018. That's also when we can expect Queen Elizabeth's other great-grandchild, the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Last September, the royal couple announced that baby number three is on the way, and a month later, they spilled the happy news that Prince George and Princess Charlotte's little sibling will arrive in April 2018 . (By the way, just to keep your personal royal happening calendar straight, that's a month before the much-awaited nuptials of a certain Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.)

This isn't the first time two major royal happenings have coincided. In 2011, Zara Phillips married Tindall around three months after Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot .

