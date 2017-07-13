LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the "Spider-Man : Homecoming" photocall at The Ham Yard Hotel on June 15, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

You're Zendaya and Tom Holland. You're two of Hollywood's brightest young things on the verge of possible superstardom. You're leads in one of the biggest movies of the summer and spent a whole lot of time together on set. You both happen to be single. What else are you going to do but date? It seems only natural.

Just ask Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield who were in that exact same situation five years ago.

In fact, in a breathless scoop this afternoon, People magazine claimed that Zendaya and Holland were a real life item.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” said People's source. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another.”

“They’re both really ambitious and they challenge each other — but, most importantly, they make each other crack up," added another. "They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth.”

The two young actors quickly took to Twitter to confirm that, yes, they do like to joke around and make each other crack up. However, they clarified that they aren't dating.

So, we're going to take that as a know. I guess they'll remain more Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire than Garfield and Stone. At the very least, that bodes good things for the rest of their version of Spider-man.

