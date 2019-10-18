Earlier this week, Warner Bros. announced that Zoë Kravitz will suit up as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in The Batman, the latest reboot of DC’s beloved Caped Crusader saga. Considering who has played the villainess in past films, the actress has some pretty big boots to fill.

Playing Batman’s feline foe automatically grants one entry into a very exclusive sisterhood. And in the days following the casting news, various members of that catty club offered Kravitz some sage advice.

First up was Michelle Pfeiffer , who played Catwoman in Tim Burton’s 1992 sequel Batman Returns . Pfeiffer appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday to promote her new movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil , and was asked if she had any words of wisdom for Kravitz. “Make sure, whilst designing the costume, they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom—minor detail,” Pfeiffer said. Pfeiffer went on to stress how “important” that detail is, and how “excited” she is to pass the torch to Kravitz

Next up was Halle Berry , who portrayed Catwoman in the 2004 superhero movie of the same name. “Special shout-out to your new CatWoman, the eternally graceful & extremely bad ass Zoe Kravitz,” she tweeted Thursday. “Keep shining Queen & welcome to the family!” While Berry’s entry was widely panned by critics, Kravitz appears poised to absolutely kill it.

For starters, The Batman is being directed by Matt Reeves, who proved he can make brainy blockbusters with the Planet of The Apes trilogy. Throw in a prestige cast that includes Robert Pattinson as Batman, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, and Paul Dano as The Riddler , and the film has all the makings of a classic. Unfortunately we won’t get to see the fruits of their labor until June 25, when The Batman hits theaters.

