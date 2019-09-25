It's hard to stand out from the crowd at Paris Fashion Week, but newlyweds Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman managed to do so on Tuesday night, when they braved the rain to attend Saint Laurent's spring/summer 2020 show beneath the Eiffel Tower. (Naturally, the slick runway had zero effect on Naomi Campbell's iconic walk during the finale .)

When it came to the front row and red carpet, though, it was Kravitz and Glusman who were the real stars of the show. Their appearance marked the first time that the 30-year-old actress and 31-year-old actor have officially posed together for red carpet photographers since they got married in late July, when they casually invited Kravitz's real-life and Big Little Lies families over to her dad Lenny Kravitz's house to celebrate.

Pinterest Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman attend the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

For a couple as private as Kravitz and Glusman, the photo op marks another sort of milestone, too: They've been low-key about their relationship ever since they met in 2016, at a bar in Paris. Last year, when Kravitz mentioned in passing that they'd been engaged for months , she did so so nonchalantly that the reporter initially thought it was a joke. (Glusman took Kravitz by surprise by proposing while she was lounging in sweatpants, with a ring she'd been eyeing on Instagram .)

Since their wedding, Glusman has taken to wearing custom Zoë merch , in the form of a leather jacket emblazoned with her face and the words "JUST MARRIED." On Tuesday, though, he wore a markedly less distinct leather jacket, matching Kravitz—who wore a lace halter dress and heart-shaped Saint Laurent purse—in all black. Alas, the color-coordination stopped there: From the look of it, Glusman declined to join Kravitz in painting her nails lime green.

Pinterest Zoe Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2020 show during Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019 in Paris, France. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

