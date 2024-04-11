Ariana Grande’s Wicked style is blossoming—literally. Yesterday, fresh off the release of her seventh studio album Eternal Sunshine, Grande provided an early look at her press tour fashion.

Grande looked like a springtime garden as she stepped out to CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. The singer and actress, who plays Glinda in the live action musical adaptation, sported a not-so-average floral mini dress from Oscar de la Renta’s spring 2024 collection. Instead of flower motifs, though, the piece was designed with blush pink and white organza petals. The brand’s co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia designed the petal details to imitate the look of a poppy flower. From there, Grande and her longtime stylist Mimi Cuttrell rounded everything out with simple white heels, metallic eyeshadow, and drop earrings.

The red carpet tides have been shifting towards theme dressing over the past few months—look no further than the likes of Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, and Margot Robbie—and, clearly, Grande is testing out the trend for herself. No, this Oscar de la Renta moment is as on the nose as some other versions of theme fashion we’ve seen, but the blush pink color way and feminine silhouette are totally Glinda The Good Witch.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Grande’s Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo also channeled her character during CinemaCon on Wednesday. The British actress dazzled in a metal mesh Versace mini skirt that she paired with an Elphaba-approved green corset and matching boots.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In fact, this isn’t the first time the actresses have dabbled in a bit of method dressing. During this year’s Grammy Awards, where they co-presented the prize for Best Original Song, Grande and Erivo went full Wicked in Giambattista Valli and Louis Vuitton, respectively. Grande has also pulled out a bit of petaled Oscar de la Renta before as well as a pink bow-adorned Balenciaga moment during her Wicked press tour. As the actresses and their star-studded cast-mates—Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater—continue to hit the road, there’s definitely plenty of Good Witch-Bad Witch moments on the horizon.

