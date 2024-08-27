Alicia Vikander, an actress perhaps most famously known for her long, chest-length brunette hair, has just unveiled a dramatic new ’do—and it's quite an unexpected statement. Promoting her film Firebrand over in London today, Vikander showed off a fresh chopped cut that could be best described as the “bed head bob.”

Vikander’s blunt hairstyle finished off just above her shoulders and featured textured strands throughout. Her had almost crimped effect to it, with pieces standing out on their own as if the actress had just awoken from a cat nap. A chic cat nap, of course.

The new look was underscored by a straight forward but chic outfit. She donned a knit polo shirt that she paired with a matching high-waist maxi skirt. Vikander slipped into strappy heels and wore a selection of gold jewelry. The actress completed her outfit with a simple “no makeup” makeup look.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

Vikander last stepped out for a major appearance in June. She and her husband Michael Fassbender staged a rare couple appearance at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris, where Vikander sported a precursor hairstyle to her latest bob: a slicked-back space bun.

A few weeks earlier, Vikander wore her brunette hair in the tousled style we’ve become more accustomed to. She opted a wavy, almost beachy style to the Tribeca Film Festival, pairing her cool girl beauty look with a statement Louis Vuitton dress.

Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Earlier this month, Katie Holmes mastered “Just rolled out of bed” style in New York. Well, with her new ’do, it sure looks like Vikander has found the beauty alternative to Holmes off-duty pajamas. Let the season of the bedhead bob commence.