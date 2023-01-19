Blink and you’ll miss a hairstyle from Bella Hadid. The model has been making her way through so many different colors and ‘dos lately, it’s getting pretty difficult to keep up. First, she ditched the brunette locks to go honey blonde, then she went full Marilyn Monroe bleached, and now, she seems to be back to brunette, but with a very unique style. Early Thursday morning, Hadid shared a set of photos on Instagram showing off her latest look, which featured a set of bangs quite unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Likely, Hadid is preparing for the oncoming parade of winter fashion weeks, which begins with Haut Couture on Monday in Paris. That would also explain the caption of her post, “17 hour flight to work,” as the model may have headed to Europe for fittings and prep ahead of what will likely be a busy few days for her. Despite the long journey, though, Hadid looked very relaxed and fresh-faced in the photos, which featured her in a red, corduroy knee-length skirt and a muted purple cropped long sleeve top. Her makeup was done in a Y2K aesthetic, with metallic pink lips, eyelids covered in powder blue shadow, and no eyebrows to speak of. It was her hair, though, that caused a double take. The model showed off bangs, but not your normal bangs. These were segmented into pieces across her forehead in a style reminiscent of Lydia Deetz. In fact, the last time we saw Hadid with this kind of look was when she dressed up like the Beetlejuice character for Halloween back in 2018.

But Hadid’s bangs weren’t the only notable part of the trio of images. The model also showed off some notable accessories as well, including a nose ring. The jewelry wasn’t anything too dramatic, but a simple silver stud. It’s unclear if this is a real piercing, or simply a fake one placed there for a photoshoot or runway prep.

In the second image of the set, Hadid also displayed her footwear, a pair of silver Miu Miu ballet flats paired with light purple socks. Ballet flats have been regaining popularity for about a year now, connected with the rise of Balletcore. Of course, like most things, getting Hadid’s stamp of approval will now likely push this trend into overdrive. So, if you’re in the market for a pair of flats, especially the Miu Miu ones, we recommend hopping on that now.

Get Bella’s flats:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.