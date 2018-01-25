The Best Beauty Moments in Grammy Awards History

The Grammy Awards red carpet isn’t just about the clothes. Take a closer look, and you’ll find that some stars make just as much of a statement with beauty, like Cyndi Lauper trying so-called Euphoria makeup on for size decades before the show even existed, and Rosalía forever keeping it interesting with her nails. But you don’t always have to look that closely: Dolly Parton’s voluminous platinum-blonde locks, for example, were impossible to miss in the ceremony’s early years. And as much as we love a statement, Ciara is living proof that a natural look can be just as interesting. Take a look back at the awards show’s best beauty moments, from David Bowie’s blush-and-orange coif to Adele’s signature red lip and cat eyes, here.

Aretha Franklin, 1970 Aretha Franklin celebrated what would amount to a total of 18 wins over the years wearing shimmery pastel blue eye shadows and a nude lip.

Cher, 1974 Photo via Getty Images With sleek straight hair, bold purple eyeshadow, and luminous, sun-kissed skin, Cher positively glowed at the ceremony in 1974.

Bette Midler, 1974 Bette Milder showed up to celebrate her win for Best New Artist wearing voluminous, brushed-out curls; dark, smoky eyes; and era-appropriate thin eyebrows.

David Bowie, 1975 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images David Bowie wore just the right amount of blush when going glam rock in the mid-’70s.

Dolly Parton, 1977 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images It was all about hair for Dolly Parton—an 11-time Grammy winner and 51-time nominee—in the ‘70s.

Tina Turner, 1982 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Tina Turner nailed the red lip at the 24th annual ceremony, where she also changed it up with tousled bangs.

Cyndi Lauper, 1984 Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Cyndi Lauper was doing so-called Euphoria makeup decades before the show premiered.

Whitney Houston, 1986 Photo via Getty Images Whitney Houston went curly on top, wavy on bottom and changed up the classic red with a coral lip.

Gloria Estefan, 1990 Photo via Getty Images Gloria Estefan managed to radiate as brightly as her gold dress despite wearing a dark mauve lip.

Mariah Carey, 1991 Photo via Getty Images Mariah Carey reached Sarah Jessica Parker-level curl goals in 1991.

Selena, 1994 Photo via Getty Images Celebrating her first Grammy win, the late Selena nailed casual glamour with a sparkly evening gown and messy updo.

Gwen Stefani, 1998 Photo via Getty Images Gwen Stefani epitomized the ’90s with a playful take on Bantu knots and thin eyebrows in ’98.

Fiona Apple, 1998 Photo by KMazur/WireImage via Getty Images Fiona Apple added a literal twist to her signature grungy ’90s style in ’98.

Celine Dion, 1999 Keeping it simple with a middle part and plain white gown, Celine Dion put the focus on her lavender frosted eyes.

Jennifer Lopez, 2000 Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images J.Lo made so many waves with her Versace dress in 2000, it was easy to miss out on the eyeshadow she wore to subtly complement it.

Alicia Keys, 2004 Photo via Getty Images A glowing Alicia Keys expertly accented her eye makeup with a touch of silver, adding to the shimmer of her wet-look updo.

Madonna, 2006 Photo via Getty Images Madonna threw it back to the ’70s with blonde licks that flipped out over her eyebrows during one of the rare years she wasn’t a nominee.

Florence Welch, 2011 Florence Welch cut her signature fiery bangs just short enough to give a peek at her lengthy lashes.

Adele, 2012 Photo via Getty Images Adele was in true Adele form when she took home no fewer than six Grammys in the beauty look we’ve associated her with ever since: heavy lashes, winged liner, and a red lip.

Rihanna, 2013 Photo via Getty Images Rihanna took a note from Adele with tousled locks, heavy black liner, and red lips that matched her gown in 2013.

Miley Cyrus, 2014 Photo via Getty Images Miley Cyrus kept it natural at the 56th annual ceremony, putting the focus on her blonde pixie cut.

Ciara, 2014 Photo via Getty Images Ciara nailed so-called natural beauty with a tousled updo and nude lip that same year.

Beyoncé, 2014 Beyoncé debuted a blonde ombré bob while wearing a sumptuous shade of red lipstick.

Lady Gaga, 2015 Photo via Getty Images Lady Gaga was in true form when she hit the red carpet with silvery hair and glittery eyeshadow to match.

Taylor Swift, 2016 Photo by Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images Taylor Swift channeled Anna Wintour with an immaculate blonde bob. Rather than match her top, she went with a more uncommon shade of pink lipstick to complete the look.

Selena Gomez, 2016 Photo via Getty Images Selena Gomez went full glam at the 58th annual ceremony with long, voluminous curls and an exaggerated smoky eye.

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Photo via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez was positively glowing on the red carpet in 2017.

Lana Del Rey, 2018 Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Lana Del Rey’s winged eyeliner took even more flight than usual in 2017.

Lady Gaga, 2018 Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Lady Gaga piled on the drama in the form of heavy lashes and sparkly cat eyes, but she didn’t stop there...

Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images Gaga ensured she made a statement any which way she turned, by intricately braiding her hair.

Erykah Badu, 2020 Photo by Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Erykah Badu wore perhaps the most elaborate nails in Grammys history in 2020.

Rosalía, 2020 Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images When has Rosalía ever disappointed with her nails?

Phoebe Bridgers, 2021 Photo by Jay L. Clendenin /Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Phoebe Bridgers stuck with the Goth vibes of her skeletal Gucci gown by painting her lips black.

H.E.R., 2021 Photo by Kevin Mazur via Getty Images H.E.R. accepted her Grammy for Song of the Year wearing long lashes and an iridescent combo of gold and purple eyeshadow.