The charm of this blue liner is all in how you wear it, giving you some creative (and still chic) license. The creamy formulation glides on quite nicely; you can go classic Sixties glam by lining the whole lid, just apply to the wing tips, or simply the water lines of your eyes for a pop of color. Dempsey affectionately named this liner after prominent makeup artist Molly R. Stern, who has been “obsessed with Chimpy Blue before Chimpy Blue ever even existed,” she tells W. Dempsey further recommends that “you set it with a little translucent powder and layer it. It can wear all day!”