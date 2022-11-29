We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise)
released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
We’ve been diligently using this and have seen visible results in terms of our skin’s elasticity. How, what and why? Because this French serum is otherworldly skin science at its very best, of course—targeted with precision to reach four major structural protein collagens. This gives the dermal layers where winkles form the ability to stretch without visibility or looking dehydrated. The serum also strengthens your skin barrier over time, so you can withstand the harsh winter air this season.
Everything
this woman makes is good. Everything—and this newly launched lip balm trio is no exception. The set includes two new shades, Tomato and Rich Peony, along with the ultra-hydrating and best-selling clear shade. The balms provide long-lasting wear and hydration. We were especially taken with Tomato because it’s a sheer but, not too heavy and just right for a sultry look paired with brown eyeliner and rich red lots of mascara.
We continue to be enamored by the deep and festive pinks lighting up the holiday color palettes this season. Inspired by
Beckham’s time in Miami, this full, fabulous, and deep lip creation can be worn with anything—most importantly, confidence.
A new collaboration from the brand with your favorite wonder serum and New York-based jewelry designer Kim Dunham has launched. The extra-large bottle contains all the precious ingredients that make this serum a forever beauty mainstay: protective alfalfa, soothing and anti-inflammatory dandelion, and nettle for natural skin healing.
This mask will be your skin salvation for winter—when you will inevitably spend too many late nights consuming more glasses of wine than you care to remember. Not only does this mask help with inflammation, but when used 2-3 times a week for 15 minutes, it will thoroughly brighten skin and minimize pores using the superpowers of Manuka honey and pineapple enzymes.
For those looking for a little more help with fine lines and wrinkles, Vivant Skincare has yet another choice item: the FF3 Biointensive GF Serum. This product was formulated specifically to reawaken cellular memory in estrogen-depleted skin, restore volume and vibrance, and diminish lines and creases. After several trials, we are hooked—and can vouch.
If you suffer from dark circles and want an elevated makeup formulation to assist, you will devour this vitamin E-rich, creamy, full-coverage concealer that covers spots and pigmentation flawlessly.
One of the most powerful antioxidants our bodies produces is glutathione. This master antioxidant detoxifies free radicals from the body as well as balances oxidative stress, particularly from the liver. (Even melasma is a hormonal issue rooted from toxins and/or severe oxidative stress related to infrared exposure). In the past, there were only two methods to receive glutathion: through liposomal pills and intravenously. Nayan Patel, one of the most respected compounders and chemists on the West Coast, developed a new spray to be used morning and night to absorb ten times more powerfully than the oral pills or the injections.
An attractive, shimmery, pearl-pink color that is just the right amount of chic to complement your daytime makeup look—or to pair with a smokey eye for holiday evenings. It’s also worth noting that this formulation is glitter-free, while still maintaining a glittery look; it’s not a juvenile, bubble-gum shade. Rather, it’s a super feminine and tasteful take on pink with depth.
This body balm gives a lustrous, dewy look while quenching dry skin post shower or bath. Plant botanicals such as lycopene-rich tomato fruit extract and precious rosehip oil lend your skin just the right amount of silky-smoothness without looking oily.
This mighty product, which launched this fall, is for all you hyaluronic acid devotees. The low- and medium-change H.A. combinations are formulated with Ourself's proprietary delivery system, which utilizes a specialized sub topical firming technology created in their labs. Along with potent vitamin C and niacinamide, the formulation delivers a hydrated, all-over-even toned complexion that helps restore the skin’s moisture barrier.
A definitive savior for those who suffer dark circles and puffiness. This caffeine composition absorbs into the skin rapidly to help brighten and firm the eye area, so you look awake and refreshed.
Why would we highlight another pre-styling hair oil, since there are about 800 out on the market already? Because Fekkai’s new hair oil had the best long-term results on our hair, all week long. Recommended by Dimitris Giannetos, the prominent hair wiz behind the looks of Jennifer Lopez and Amal Clooney, this product leaves hair soft to the touch longer while giving unprecedented shine. It also didn’t make hair oily two or three days after pre-styling application. Rich in moringa and argan oils, this serum allowed our strands to stand up to frizz.
Dr. Harold Lancer’s newest launch is a powerhouse serum that works to restore your dermal layers hydration from the inside out, minimizing fine lines and visible wrinkles. The 7 molecular weight hyaluronic acids retain moisture to ensure skin looks more plumped.
This will be a permanent staple in your makeup cabinet. Mix this vitamin C- and vitamin E-rich, sheer, lightweight formulation with your concealer, foundation, or highlighter to diffuse and extend the pigment. Technically, the composition is invisible, but it creates an even and flattering finish to all skin tones and types.
This innovative night cream incorporates Lancôme’s proprietary triple-ceramide complex and high-grade bifidus prebiotics that work overnight on your skin while you sleep. The result is hydrated skin that looks fresh and dewy in the morning.
This brand first had us obsessed with their stellar foundation colors. Now, we are falling in love with their lip palettes. The four base colors allow you to create a variety of looks with just one compact case. It’s great for travel and thin enough to place in your bag when out for the night.
Here is a full protection product from Elta MD, the brand all derms swear by (and often use and recommend more often than their own namesake lines). Elta’s new fast-absorbing matte sunscreen is lightweight in consistency and checks all the appropriate boxes: broad spectrum, all mineral, dye-free, fragrance free, oil-free, and paraben-free.
Mark our words—microbiome skincare will be the most talked-about way to treat your dermal surface in the coming year. Nuebiome has created a triple bioferment medley of pre-, pro-, and post-biotics to calm dry and overwashed hands. The healing blend also infuses protective meadowfoam seed oil, antioxidant-rich echinacea stem cells, and cloudberry extract, abundant with vitamins D and E to help with nourishment.
Created to destress the body and mind, The Nue Co.’s latest launch utilizes the power of olfactory scents to calm the three areas of the brain: the orbitofrontal cortex, which signifies awareness; the hippocampus, which is linked to memory, and the amygdala, which helps sort smells and is associated with our moods and emotions. Aside from that scientific jargon, the scent is quite charming, with notes of Indian vetiver and upcycled bergamot. The most unique and attractive mid note is the clary sage, which brings a sense of fresh tranquility.
Why does everyone—including top makeup artists—go nuts for this brand? Because it’s made really, really well. The new liners are no disappointment, either. The pop of color in the new Jade shade is waterproof, smudge-proof liner and creates no irritation when applying to the waterline. Comprised of jojoba oil and ceramides, the new liner stays on longer, for an easy day-to-evening option that needs no touch-ups.
Do yourself a favor and give this color to your manicurist for winter. Not only is it super chic, but the fashion world is nowhere near done with its green obsession. Evergreen is a stylish color to wear, especially if you’re yearning for something other than vampy red for holiday parties. The cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free, gluten-free color is edgy, sleek, and can be worn with both short or endlessly long nails.