One of the most powerful antioxidants our bodies produces is glutathione. This master antioxidant detoxifies free radicals from the body as well as balances oxidative stress, particularly from the liver. (Even melasma is a hormonal issue rooted from toxins and/or severe oxidative stress related to infrared exposure). In the past, there were only two methods to receive glutathion: through liposomal pills and intravenously. Nayan Patel, one of the most respected compounders and chemists on the West Coast, developed a new spray to be used morning and night to absorb ten times more powerfully than the oral pills or the injections.