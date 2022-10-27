The Best Beauty Launches of October 2022

For full transparency, I want to vomit when I hear that pumpkin spice flavoring is being used on anything other than food. That said, I’ll gladly overlook smelling like dessert for my skin to be its best—especially when it involves any product from Marini’s skincare repertoire. Her research team is one of the most innovative in the world, earning a handful of the most groundbreaking patents—even as one of the earliest pioneers in telomere technology for skin. This fabulous product is a magnificent skin exfoliator that works like a charm to even out and smooth the skin’s dead layers. Three different types of exfoliation are at work here: chemical (glycolic), physical (polylactic beads), and enzymatic (papaya extract and bromelain). It still manages to be gentle, leaving your skin supple and soft. When I’m off my retinol trials, I’ll use this again, twice a week, to prep my skin, especially before a soothing clay mask.