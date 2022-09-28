The Best Beauty Launches of September

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Prestige La Crème $420 See on Dior Worth the price tag for a very good reason: visible results. LVMH and Dior Labs put their heads together for numerous years, drawing out the unique benefits of the cream’s hero ingredient, Rose de Granville, through an intricate bio-extraction process. The potent rose molecules in these flowers are four times more powerful, regeneratively speaking, than even retinoic acid. For all its bio-technicalities, we think the cream is stupendous on the skin and feels like silk.

Tata Harper Superkind Refining Cleanser $88 See on Tata Harper Yes, Mother Nature can get you next-level, vibrant skin. Here’s an exceptionally formulated exfoliating cleanser that takes organic, unique, and sustainable ingredients to higher planes of luxury. Beloved clean skincare line Tata Harper’s newest launch combines the power of skin purifying Nordic pine, a natural astringent, rice powder, cleansing cranberry enzymes, and lactic acid for smooth, exfoliated skin that is cleaner and brighter after use.

Agent Nateur Holi(creme) Filter Face Cream $144 See on Agent Nateur A light but mighty dual moisturizer and primer. The brand’s first face cream is packed with the power of six trademarked active ingredients. The skin stays hydrated and remarkably firm throughout the day—under makeup or on its own.

Dr. Shereene Idriss PillowtalkDerm Major Fade System Skincare $68 See on PillowtalkDerm One of the most impressive pigmentation skincare systems to launch in years from the uber-dermatologist, Dr. Shereene Idriss. This collection of three powerhouse formulas works to not only diminish pigmentation, but also minimize how it’s transported. The first product to use is the Flash Mask, 2-3 times a week. This exfoliating mask is comprised of glycolic and lactic acids, as well as panthenol to ease skin sensitivity. Next up is the Hyper Serum, which blends brightening licorice root, kojic acid, and 5 percent niacinamide to suppress future melanin production. Lastly is the vitamin C-rich brightening gel moisturizer, to seal in moisture morning and night.

Barbara Sturm Super Antiaging Night Cream $395 See on Dr. Barbara Sturm To be paired with her fast-acting Night Serum, Sturm’s latest launch uses a proprietary avocado peptide to help the skin’s detox process at night. Purslane and argan and almond oils create potent regeneration, for the ultimate overnight skin healing experience.

Elemis Dynamic Resurfacing Super-C Serum $139 See on Nordstrom One of Europe’s most respected skincare lines has crafted an ultra-concentrated patented tri-enzyme Vitamin C and Resurfacing treatment in one. This is a standout launch that deserves recognition not only because of the formulation (Red Clover extract, Mediterranean Mullein Extract and Sodium Absorbyl Phosphate – a powerful shelf stable Vitamin C derivative) that delivers softer, firmer, and noticeably brighter skin in five days.

BL+ Skincare The Cream $245 See on BL+ Skincare Using the bioactive and mineral-rich nutrients from Iceland’s Blue Lagoon, BL+’s skincare has created a multifaceted firming, hydrating, and brightening skin-support cream. Rich in microalgae and silica, the formulation works vigorously to help support the skin’s moisture barrier and prevent future collagen breakdown.

Chanel Rouge Allure in #214 Instinct $42 See on Chanel This shade is fast becoming Chanel’s top new color since its recent relaunch. The hue is, simply put, what we’ve all been waiting for—to pair with a cozy sweater, jeans, and boots; or a beautiful black cocktail dress to celebrate autumn’s return. Depending on how you balance your eye makeup, it can be worn boldly, or on the subtle side.

Doctor Rogers Restore Skin Recovery 101 Kit for Violet Grey $199 See on Violet Grey No matter who you go to for Botox, filler, or a more thorough cosmetic procedure, there’s a fine balance of rest and recovery required for the face post-opp (or jab). Every single person’s physical body reacts differently to treatments depending on the day. Enter Dr. Heather D. Rogers, who recently collaborated with Violet Grey to create the ultimate post-procedure skincare kit to soothe, heal, and minimize downtime so you can resume life sooner rather than later. The set includes two Doctor Rogers Healing Balms, one gentle Face Wash, and a calming Face Cream, along with a booklet containing tips to get your skin in its best recovered shape.

Nutrafol Strand Defender $44 See on Nutrafol From the first go-round, this new conditioner provides thicker, stronger hair that is also fuller. Strand Defender is Nutrafol’s latest induction into their new microbiome scalp haircare system—and we can verify that it works very well. Again, this deep conditioning treatment does not promise to revive dead locks, because, well, they’re dead, but it certainly strengthens and revives the quality of your current locks. The conditioner is to be applied for 2-10 minutes and doesn’t necessarily need to be used with any other products from the line, but it is encouraged.

Furtuna Liquid Gold Drinking LXR06 Ingestible Olive Oil $250 See on Furtuna Skin We’ve always told you: for healthy skin, you need to drink your oils just as much as you apply them topically. Well, Christmas just arrived in September—because Furtuna, the olive oil-infused skincare line, has managed to leverage the power of their fertile olive farms to create a polyphenol, antioxidant-rich olive oil to consume daily.

DryBar Straight Shot Blow Drying Flat Iron $179 See on Drybar This new three-temperature hair straightening and smoothing tool merges the airflow of your blow dyer and titanium flat iron in one. The prized caveat about this just-released hair tool is that it diminishes frizz, of course. Ideal for fine to medium hair.

Saint Jane HydraBloom Body Silk $48 See on Saint Jane Active florals merge with Saint Jane’s proprietary sea flower extract for superlative hydration that you feel instantly. Additional skin-loving ingredients such as jasmine and wild chamomile are also added to lift, tone, nourish and hydrate the entire body, absorbing instantly.

14th Night The Natural Surf Spray $58 See on 14th Night An ultimate must for those who still want beach waves through fall and winter. This mineral-rich, texturizing spray is a godsend. It keeps hair looking full and healthy while minimizing any signs of frizz that can creep up. There’s a winning combination of red algae, aloe, and nourishing argan and pomegranate oils to keep your hair soft but still texturized.

Kat Burki Skin Canvas Nourishing Oil Makeup Remover $48 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This nutritive, all-in-one makeup remover makes taking off last night’s smokey eye and foundation super seamless. A potent five-oil composition of jojoba, olive, camellia, tamanu, and sea buckthorn nourish the skin, brows, and eyelashes while removing all traces of dirt, makeup, and sunscreen without stripping or unbalancing the skin microbiome. It’s simple and good for your skin.

The Heat Healer Body Belt $228 See on Heat Healer This at-home wellness tool will become your new obsession. Heat Healer’s Body Belt utilizes infrared heat, PEMF (pulsed electromagnetic field), and red light therapy to fight inflammation while also relieving aches and pains. The infrared heat is uniquely distributed among 44 pockets filled with crystals and clay beads.

Decorté Liposome Advanced Night Cream $95 See on Saks Fifth Avenue The famed Japanese skincare brand has created a night cream that visibly plumps skin with excellent results. The skin is consistently softer and lines appear smoother in the AM.

Sabon Rose Water in Oil $47 See on Sabon This refreshing and soothing skin mist should be applied before makeup application to refresh the skin during the day. Light and effervescent, the face spray is brewed with precious Dead Sea minerals, aloe vera, and damask rose oil, to awaken the skin and bring a hydrated glow to the face.

Pellequr Body Wash Towel $12 See on Pellequr Need, need, need. This is for all the intelligent skincare junkies who know how important proper body skin exfoliating is. And with the $12 price tag, Pellequr clearly created this product because they care more about your skin than their wallets. This is a polyester (yes, polyester, the same material used in Korean spas) exfoliating body towel you use to lather with your favorite body wash to rid your skin of buildup. Post-shower and scrub, it’s recommended to apply a light body oil on damp skin that is now primed for nourishment and additional moisture.

Odacité California Brighten Clean-ical $68 See on Odacité We all know the vitamin C market has gone bananas recently, and there are masses of products that have been crafted based solely upon hype. (By the way, if a vitamin C is not formulated properly, its sensitivity to oxidation weakens its efficacy and therefore renders it junk after a few weeks.) Thank goodness for this new launch from Valerie Grandury of Odacité. Part of the brand’s new three-part Clean-ical launch, Odacité has created a robust vitamin C treatment that features advanced encapsulation technology to brighten and even out skin tone. We saw visible results come immediately and increase over time.

Milk Makeup Future Fluid Cream Concealer $29 See on Sephora Don’t judge a book by its cover. This new concealer comes in a very small silver container packaged in what I thought looked like a nightclub whistle designed by a Gen Z kid. But if it’s giving you outstanding coverage, I wouldn’t care if a chihuahua crafted it. All kidding aside, the formulation is nothing short of stupendous. The concealer provides full coverage but remains hydrating thanks to the blend of hyaluronic plant complexes and finely milled pigments. It blends beautifully on blemishes, and you can even use it on your eyelids as a base before eye shadow.

Danger Coffee Whole Bean Medium Roast $24.95 See on Danger Coffee Bear with us here—there’s a point as to why this product is included on this month’s list. Choosing the right coffee has a lot to do with not just wellness, but also beautifying yourself. The wrong coffee formulation will do more than give you anxiety, it can also wreak havoc on your face and body. When we eat healthy and mostly plant-based, often we experience mineral deficiencies; drinking coffee often has the same effect, and can ultimately lead to feelings of fatigue, stress, and brain fog. And if you feel like hell, it will eventually show up on your face. Dave Asprey, known for creating Bulletproof Coffee and the founder of Upgrade Labs, has created a coffee formulation that re-mineralizes your body with more than 50 trace minerals and electrolytes, leaving you feeling energized, engaged, and powerful. We tried and it loved it—no afternoon coffee comedown, either!

Sunnies Face Fluffmate Matte Lipstick in Femmebot $16 See on Sunnies Face This should be your fall and winter pink, no question. We can’t get enough of this hydrating lipstick brand, which has been an obsession for so many prominent makeup artists in the past year. Femmebot is a new, beautiful, deeper mauve-pink shade, which looks spectacular with any casual or formal look.

Parrotfish Argan Shampoo Bar $15 See on Parrotfish If you think using a bar soap for shampoo is archaic, think again—because your hair and the planet will be thanking you. Georgetown alum Katie Pearson developed two luxurious cocoa butter and coconut-based shampoo bars rich with argan oil and peppermint to cleanse hair and feed it essential minerals to keep locks healthy. In an industry where plastic is the dominant packaging source, this product is also zero-waste, sustainable, and plant-based.

