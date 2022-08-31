The Best Beauty Launches of August

In the last decade, the vital powers of turmeric and ginseng have crossed over into the beauty space as holistic ingredients that keep skin fresh. Curcumin, found in turmeric, decreases inflammation, helps heal wounds, and the oxidation powers encourage cellular regeneration. Still, no matter how many antioxidants you slather onto your face, what you ingest is far more efficacious. Reprise Health’s ingestibles are formulated with Chinese medicine and herbs, which have been long revered throughout Asia. The founders of Reprise worked with doctors at Harvard University to create a comprehensive online test for their clients to see which herbal remedies will serve each body best. Personally, we love the De-Stress Gummies, which help keep you calm while using antioxidants to heal and protect your skin.