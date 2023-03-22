With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Chanel Les 4 Rouges Yeux et Joues in #957 Tendresse $90 See on Chanel Consider us obsessed with these colors—especially after we saw countless red lids dominating the fall 2023 runways in Paris. Chanel has launched a palette of chic, deep, terra-cotta reds with complementary rubies and peaches that provide lots of depth. Try using it on your lips, too.

Hermès Plein Air H Trio Healthy Glow Mineral Powder $105 See on Hermès This new five-shade bronzer powder has become an indispensable makeup must-have for celebrity MUAs. The glow this product provides is semi-matte, making it a flexible option for all looks.

La Mer Soft Cream $380 See on La Mer Softer and lighter on the skin—but just as hydrating and transformative as the beloved original version—La Mer’s newest launch is here. This moisturizing cream contains a highly advanced delivery system utilizing billions of graduated spheres of La Mer’s Miracle Broth composition to provide extraordinary hydration and absorption.

Tatcha The Silk Serum $98 See on Tatcha The renowned Japanese brand’s latest serum does not disappoint, and the plant active formulation here is quite impressive. You get powerful, skin-smoothing results equivalent to retinol and Bakuchiol serums on the market without any of the redness or irritation. You might experience gentler side effects due to Tatcha’s proprietary Retinol Alternative Duo, which uses cranberry extract and sea fennel to resurface the skin and maintain moisture and softness.

Victoria Beckham Beauty EyeWear in Sunflower $34 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty Yes, sunflower—as in a bold, yellow shade. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. This fabulous, long-wearing, creaseless new eye shadow stick will bring much joy to your makeup looks this spring. It’s gorgeous and at its best when applied on the eye lid and under the eye for a striking effect.

Epicuren Microbiome Restorative All in One Serum $140 See on Epicuren Many products in the beauty realm this year are geared toward protecting the skin’s microbiome balance. The brightening and tightening effects of this serum are visible from the first application, and increase with regular use. This product contains pre, post, and probiotics that deliver for your skin a healthy and balanced glow—along with powerful antioxidants goji berry, sweet cherry, and skin-brightening Gallic acid.

Furtuna Skin Cielo Puro Cleansing Oil Balm $85 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Taking your makeup off with this cleansing balm feels nothing short of lovely. While its plant actives are undeniably luxurious, the wow factor of this gentle but effective product lies in how remarkably soft it is. In addition to using native organic olives handpicked from their Italian farm, the balm contains extra virgin olive oil, organic olive leaf water, and decadent olive squalene. Sicilian Mana (a sap derivative of the native European Ash Tree) provides skin microbiome support while saponin plants, wild-harvested soap bark and soapwort gently cleanse away debris and impurities from you skin.

Valentino Very Valentino 24-Hour Wear Hydrating Concealer $35 See on Sephora More than just a simple concealer, this is a three-in-one makeup essential that you should keep handy. Not only does it cover blemishes and dark spots, it also serves as a highlighter for the under-eye area and cupid’s bow. If you go a couple shades darker than your natural skin tone, the product also serves as a worthy sculpting wand.

Shiva Rose Beauty Ondine Breast and Body Oil $100 See on Shiva Rose You will fall in love with this oil every time you use it. It’s a magnificent composition of high-grade, clean, nourishing oils that smells divine—but more importantly, it does an excellent job of nourishing and hydrating the décolleté area. This product is rich with olive, tamanu, red clover, and cumin seed oil.