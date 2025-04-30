The 11 Best Beauty Products That Launched in April

For those who know a proper peel when they feel one, this is the brand we trust. This is a true two-step peel, which means it’s strictly for nighttime use. Expect brighter, smoother, more refined skin with consistent use; every three to four evenings is ideal. Important side note: while the box says follow with SPF, we personally recommend at least SPF 30, plus limited sun exposure, and definitely a hat when you’re going outside. (Because relying on sunscreen alone after a peel? That’s cute, but no.) The formula features six botanical AHAs—including apple, maple, and berry acids—BHA from willow bark and salicylic acid, and a soothing aloe and menthol to heal while activating. Step two delivers renewing exosomes, succinic acid to clarify, and snowflake bulb to further brighten.