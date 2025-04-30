The 11 Best Beauty Products That Launched in April
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
If restraint weren’t a virtue, we’d be swimming in this serum. Forged in the thermal springs of Budapest, Omorovicza’s Elixir Serum draws on time-honored Hungarian expertise. Plus, there’s also a cutting-edge formulation that includes a fermented, nutrient-rich pumpkin seed extract which delivers anti-inflammatory minerals deep beneath the surface—where transformation actually happens.
Our favorite ingredient of the moment is called thiamidol—and we love it. We’re always on the hunt for brightening solutions that don’t rely on the usual vitamin C or retinol suspects; this one was great for minimizing dark spots and providing all-day-and-night hydrating and smoothing. The standout factor with this face cream is three-part: including the thiamidol, plus radiance-boosting white peony extract and line-smoothing bionymph peptides. This product never felt overly heavy, too.
From Dior Beauty’s Summer Look Limited Edition collection, this palette beams with all of the joyful colors of an unforgettable summer to come (we’re counting the days). This product is anchored by a super-bold pink in the center, which wears beautifully solo for a striking effect, or layered with elegant, warm hues on the browbone.
Don’t confuse this with retinol—it’s not. This is a specialized retinoic acid complex formulated specifically to address sagging skin, including the increasingly common GLP-1–related volume loss (yes, we’re talking about Ozempic face). With a proprietary peptide blend that stimulates collagen and firms over time (the brand says six weeks, we saw improvements in two weeks), it’s potent, precise, and absolutely not for the casual skincare dabbler. Start slow, wear SPF, and prepare to see skin-firming results.
If you're just as serious about your hair routine as your upcoming summer plans, consider this your first line of (very chic) defense. Before sun, sea, or swim, this ultra-luxe mist shields strands from UV rays, chlorine, and salt. Because yes, your hair needs SPF too, and Sisley has never done anything by half measures. An added bonus: it smells wonderful.
Tina Chen Craig brought a fresh edge to skincare with U Beauty, and we’re confident that this latest launch will quickly become a staple in your routine. This mineral sunscreen goes beyond protection, leveraging the brand’s signature Siren Capsule Technology to brighten your complexion, correct past damage, and deliver a luminous finish.
For those who know a proper peel when they feel one, this is the brand we trust. This is a true two-step peel, which means it’s strictly for nighttime use. Expect brighter, smoother, more refined skin with consistent use; every three to four evenings is ideal. Important side note: while the box says follow with SPF, we personally recommend at least SPF 30, plus limited sun exposure, and definitely a hat when you’re going outside. (Because relying on sunscreen alone after a peel? That’s cute, but no.) The formula features six botanical AHAs—including apple, maple, and berry acids—BHA from willow bark and salicylic acid, and a soothing aloe and menthol to heal while activating. Step two delivers renewing exosomes, succinic acid to clarify, and snowflake bulb to further brighten.
It may look bold in the tube, but this tint blends seamlessly for a natural flush with an exquisite sheen. This is a new favorite of ours and also a go-to for celebrity makeup artist and Armani Beauty Collective member Carolina Gonzalez. “It gives just the right amount of flush to your cheeks with the perfect glow,” she says. “It is visible, but it melts right into your skin.”
This one smells like a dream and softens like a charm. I use it on my ends at night, usually right before wash day. Infused with lupine flower peptides (keratin’s gentle botanical cousin) and a touch of nourishing eucalyptus extract oil, Oribe’s product provides overnight therapy for which your strands will thank you.
Here’s proof Bobbi Brown didn’t just pivot from makeup artist to mogul—she elevated the entire makeup category. This newly launched tinted moisturizer from Jones Road delivers breathable coverage with a soft matte finish. It’s hydrating, weightless, and the coverage is fab. This is exactly what happens when a master of makeup makes skincare: incredible double duty!
This one’s a no-brainer for the one-and-done hall of fame of mascaras. With its innovative twist brush, the product separates and builds volume for that dramatic lash look with no clumps. At $33, it’s worth every penny—we’d rather invest in one reliable stunner than fumble with three drugstore backups.
If you’ve got fine hair and live for a good blowout, this one’s for you. This multitasking leave-in treatment does it all: protects against heat, thickens strands, and extends the life of your blowout. As a bonus, it blocks up to 90 percent of buildup, keeping hair fresh and full between washes. Call it your blowout’s high-tech best friend (thanks to celeb hairstylist Nicolas Flores for this tip!).