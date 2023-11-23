The Best New Beauty Products of November 2023

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. W publishes a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

U.Z.O. Stem Cell Complex $110 See on Amazon Beauty fans have patiently been waiting for internationally renowned makeup artist Uzoamaka Ukaeje to launch her latest product: a stem cell complex serum rich in botanicals that doubles as a hydrating primer. It’s so potent, we believe it should be an essential step in your pre-makeup application.

Tom Ford Beauty Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad $90 See on Bloomingdale's This chic, frosted shimmer is exquisitely buildable and gives eyes a very sexy look for winter nights out. The matte pink is even a subtle all-over option that gives nice definition to the brow bone when worn alone or with a cat eye look.

Furtuna Skin Triple Active Exfoliator $115 See on Furtuna Skin Many brands tout the power of fruit enzymes in their exfoliant formulations. But Furtuna Skin’s new proprietary blend goes several steps further by infusing their product with olive pits grown in the fertile volcanic soil of Italy’s Mount Etna. The olive trees and botanicals Furtuna Skin cultivates on its company farm are rich with nutrients that’ll soak right into the skin, retexturizing and resurfacing naturally. Your face will feel beautifully vibrant after just one use.

Chanel Sublimage L’Extrait de Crème $775 See on Chanel This potent night cream from Chanel is a powerhouse treatment to combat free radical skin damage and restore skin vitality overnight. Himalyan Swertia plant extract is the hero ingredient and a powerful botanical component that combats wrinkles, dull skin, dryness, and reinforces the skin barrier remarkably with each overnight use.

Tata Harper Cool Girl Holiday Kit $120 See on Tata Harper A perfect one-and-done kit made for travel, Tata Harper has created a new five-piece selection to help you indulge in one of clean beauty’s most prestigious lines. The set comes with Harper’s Hydrating Floral Essence, Resurfacing Serum, Very Flash cream highlighter, and Lip Crème in Risqué.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cinnamon Satin Kajal Liner $32 See on Victoria Beckham Beauty This flattering, shimmery, brownish-cinnamon shade is a one-swipe creamy pigment gem. The color lights up the eyes, pairing beautifully with winter shadow palettes—or shining on its own.

Farm to Skin Infusion Series Whole Body Oil (Tansy) $62 See on Farm to Skin We loved this sublime body oil for many reasons. For its price point, this product contains one of the cleanest blends of certified organic plant oils. The hero ingredient, Tansy oil, also contains some of the most effective anti-inflammatory and soothing benefits on skin. Rose oil helps deliver moisturizing catenoids and polyphenols to keep the skin below the neck supple and silky.

14th Night The Shampoo and Conditioner Duo $92 See on 14th Night With each wash, I noticed my hair was significantly more soft and shiny. The impressive ingredients list consists of pomegranate seed, argan and almond oils (which give hair noticeable luster) and quinoa peptides and heady Camellia flower deliver essentials fatty omegas to coat each strand.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Mask $60 See on Bergdorf Goodman Use this wonder K-brand’s product twice a week for a dose of essential nutrients. Each mask in this set of five is infused with Sulwhasoo’s acclaimed First Care Activating Serum, rich with ginseng.