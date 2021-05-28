The Best New Beauty Products to Stock Up on This Summer

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, we’re getting more and more excited about glowy makeup, dewy skin and warm, summery scents. This month’s best new beauty products set exactly the right mood. With celestial collabs from Em Cosmetics and Ill Makiage, plus high-pigment compacts from Pat McGrath and Roen, there are plenty of ways to add a little shimmer to your makeup routine. On the skincare side: calming serums, body buffing exfoliants and beachy perfumes and body oils make for the perfect pre-vacation prep. Here, 11 launches we’re loving from the month of May, just in time for the unofficial start to summer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by W's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Blush has been one of star makeup artist Pat McGrath’s most highly requested products for ages. Thankfully, our prayers have finally been answered, with these nine pigmented powders for every skin tone.

Love the smell of sunscreen? Try a spritz of this summer perfume from soon-to-launch brand Vacation (and peep their incredible, very retro website). Formulated by Rodrigo Flores-Roux—the nose behind the iconic Clinique Happy—this one will transport you straight to the beach.

Formulated for melanated skin first and foremost, this highly anticipated serum from Eadem is powered by Smart Melanin Technology, which contains amber algae, niacinamide and encapsulated vitamin C to fade dark spots.

An exclusive at Nordstrom, this gentle, no-rinse cleanser from the luxury skincare brand gently and effectively removes sweat, makeup and other impurities.

Revamp your day-to-day makeup routine with this stellar set from Il Makiage in collaboration with the vlogger Carli Bybel. Each set includes a highlighter palette, lipstick and liner and comes in three flattering shades for an out-of-this-world glow.

Dieux’s Deliverance serum—the hyped follow-up to their cult-favorite eye masks—has been years in the making. It contains cannabinoid complex, water lily extract and clinically studied peptides for noticeably calmer, smoother skin.

Launched by Glossier alumnae Annie Kreighbaum and Rebecca Zhou, this smoothing set from buzzy new body care brand Soft Services is everything you need to keep all of your appendages in tip top shape.

Looking for a little extra glow as more parties show up on the calendar? These megawatt cushion highlighters provide buildable shimmer in three lunar-inspired shades.

With a mix of dragon fruit, tuberose and orange blossom, this two-in-one scrub from Jen Atkin’s beloved haircare brand promises smoother skin—and a less cluttered shower—this summer.

Somewhere between cream and powder, these shimmery shadows from Roen offer a soft, peachy take on the smokey eye—ideal for a warmer weather evening look.

Add a little extra shine—and a gorgeous wash of coconut, vanilla blossom, and warm almond scent—before heading out with this light body oil.