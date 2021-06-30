The Best New Summer Beauty Products You Might Have Missed

While updating your routine is by no means a requirement, with the summer solstice just behind us it seems like as good of a time as ever to do a little refresh on your makeup bag and medicine cabinet. Sunscreen should be at the top of your shopping list, and there are a slew of seasonal products that would be a welcome addition: think summery perfumes, dewy skin care and soft makeup made for hotter days. A few standouts include Supernal’s sophomore oil serum, a fresh perfume from Régimes des Fleurs to pre-order, and your new smoky eye palette from Patrick Ta. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorites you might have missed this June, here.

Jen Atkin’s beauty brand launched two new fragrances that will transport you straight to Europe: Rue St. Honoré, a sophisticated mix of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang, and white musk; and Dean Street, which smells like citrus fruits, apricot, rose, magnolia, and amber.

Whether applied alone or with their cult classic Cosmic Oil, Supernal’s newest serum is fragrance-free and packed with vitamin- and antioxidant-rich oils such as camellia japonica, dragon fruit, and plum.

Just in time for summer comes a handful of new, shimmery shades of Byredo’s luxe multipurpose color stick: Coleoptera, Dravite, and Solar Flare.

The fine jeweler and watchmaker debuted three new, nature-inspired Rivières de Cartier fragrances at the beginning of the month, but it’s the fresh, floral Allégresse with notes of tuberose, petitgrain, and bergamot that has us reaching for more.

With gentle exfoliating properties from papaya enzyme and a fruit-derived AHA blend, plus brightening saffron, Ranavat’s newest mask is an illuminating inclusion to your weekly routine.

The warm brows and earthly shimmers in this palette from Patrick Ta are perfect for a summery take on the smoky eye.

With a hydrating and repairing mix of hydrolyzed quinoa protein and mango butter, plus grapeseed, argan, and castor oil, this cream will keep your curls and coils looking and feeling good throughout the summer.

Pre-order this pigmented, multi-use blush and eye shadow from the legendary fashion house’s intro to luxury beauty—while you still can.

Add a little extra dimension to the face (or go for a full-out contour) with this dual-ended stick from Makeup by Mario.

The chic, Chloë Sevigny-approved perfume brand has a new scent available for preorder, described as “sharp green notes and spicy woods with a hypnotic, endlessly lasting amber base.”

The custom haircare brand is debuting a juicy, limited-edition scent as the weather gets warmer. Meleni is a new twist on summer melon, with the bespoke Prose formulas you know and love.

This lightweight mask contains pineapple extract to exfoliate dead skin cells, kakadu plum and citrus unshiu peel to brighten, and tremella mushroom for extra hydration—which all work while you sleep.

A W Selects pick for its uplifting and refreshing scent, Redoux’s newest launch makes a compelling case for switching to bar soap.