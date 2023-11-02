You’ll be hard pressed to find something stronger than Billie Eilish’s hair. After switching from slime green to blonde, to jet black, and virtually every shade in between, the musician shared a snap of her latest hair transformation, a bold streak of red, earlier this week.

Eilish posted a selfie from above where she showcased the colored dye job which she originally unveiled back in August. It took only a few hours for it to spread across social media sites, mainly X (née Twitter), with fan accounts reposting the image. Instead of keeping to the original snap one user appeared to doctor several random colors—green, orange, and yellow—on top. The image, which has since been shared over 50 million times and reported on by select outlets, had accounts comparing the musician’s (fake) hair color to a weather map. “It’s giving AccuWeather,” one user said while another quipped, “I support her future in the NWS” as they posted a thunderstorm warning. Another fan commented “Delete this please you're making everyone believe it's real” to which the culprit replied, “That's the intention.”

It is unclear why the account (seemingly belonging to an Eilish fan) would set her up like this. The picture spawned dozens of memes and comparisons to stormy weather charts—“It’s giving category 3, picking up strength as it goes across the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico heading for the southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas coastlines,” someone said. For now, it looks like Eilish is steering clear of the storm and is keeping her red roots. She last appeared in public over the weekend with Greta Gerwig and Dua Lipa in Los Angeles—her red streaks poking out below a navy bandana.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Eilish does love a good dye job, her most recent bodily transformation came in the form of a sprawling back tattoo that she unveiled in October. And, yes, this one is real even though we’re not quite sure what exactly it is. The tattoo, though, did inspire some memes (though not on the level of her hair) which might explain why the latter caused so much chatter on social media. Perhaps the only thing that this fiasco proved is that while Eilish’s hair is strong, it’s not that strong. Oh, and hopefully it taught us a lesson about the dangers of doctored images.