Chanel No. 5 may be celebrating its centenary this year, but the venerable fragrance has always managed to stay fresh and relevant. Case in point: Chanel Factory 5, a fun and youthful new collection the storied maison is releasing today. The capsule consists of 17 limited-edition bath and body products with black and white utilitarian packaging inspired by everyday objects like tea tins, paint cans, and lab burettes. The line of body oil and lotion, shower gel, and bath tablets, is available online for consumers within the United States. But international shoppers can visit in-person experiential pop-up “factories” punctuated with colorful Pop Art-inspired product shots that serve as a nod to Andy Warhol’s famous depiction of Chanel No. 5 in his “Ad Series 1985.”

Named in 1921 for Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite number, (and the fact that when master perfumer Ernst Beaux presented her with 10 numbered samples in glass vials, she chose formula five) the fresh, aldehyde-laced juice and modern, streamlined bottle marked a sharp departure from the cloyingly sweet scents and overwrought crystal vessels prevalent at the time. Over the years, the iconic fragrance has been represented by celebrities like Catherine Deneuve, Nicole Kidman, Gisele Bündchen, Keira Knightley, Lily-Rose Depp, and even Brad Pitt. French actress Marion Cotillard is the scent’s current high-wattage ambassador.

Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel in 1937. Courtesy of Chanel

The original No.5 bottle from 1921. Courtesy of Chanel

A look inside the Factory 5 pop-up. Courtesy of Chanel

The big birthday is also being marked by a special No.5-inspired collection of 123 pieces of high jewelry, including a necklace reminiscent of the iconic bottle that has at its heart a staggering D flawless 55.55-carat diamond. Dramatic? Mais bien sur. Mademoiselle would no doubt have approved.