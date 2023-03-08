Christie Brinkley is considering ditching her signature blonde locks for a more natural look. The 69-year-old model revealed on Instagram over the weekend that she is embracing her gray hair, though she hasn’t decided yet if she’ll go all in a la Andie MacDowell and Diane Keaton.

“Gray sky! Gray hair!” Brinkley captioned a set of images showing her lounging on a sand dune on the beach in cuffed jeans, a brown coat, and light brown, suede boots. “The second you see gray hair it raises the question, just like when you cut bangs...to keep or not to keep? Thank goodness both are just a personal preference or a fun change of pace.” The photos highlight Brinkley’s gray roots, which are just starting to come in. “My son thinks it looks cool, but I think I may want to wait till it’s more like the silver whitecaps than the grey wave itself,” the model said of her son Jack Paris, 27, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Richard Taubman. As for if she will ditch the blonde for good? “The verdict is still out,” she ended her message.

A few days later and Brinkley was back on Instagram tending to her garden with no roots (of the hair variety) in sight. “Back to being blonde?” one person asked the model in the comments. “No I haven’t touched my hair,” Brinkley clarified. “It’s just the light hitting it at a funny angle and making it look very light.” Seems like she’s sticking with the gray, at least for now.