As the matriarch of the dynamic Smith family, alongside husband and actor Will Smith and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been ruling the red carpets since the early 1990’s. From her effortlessly cool and care-free style, Pinkett Smith proves that she has never been afraid to take a risk when it comes to beauty. Although the actress tends to stick to her golden smoky eye and glossy, nude lip, the Girls Trip star can be seen rocking a jade green smokey eye or satin, red lip. And when it comes to hair, Pinkett Smith proves with her evolving hairstyles, from long braids to sleek bobs, you’ll rarely seen her with the same look twice. Here, we take a look back at the Pinkett Smith’s best hair moments on the red carpet.

2021 Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the premiere for The Matrix Resurrections, Pinkett Smith showed off a completely shaved head, really bringing the attention to her diamond ear piece.

2019 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pinkett Smith wore her blonde short hair in a side-swept bang for the premiere of Gemini Man, pairing the look with a nude lip.

2019 Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Pinkett Smith wore her blonde braids up in a top knot at the premiere of Angel Had Fallen. She finished off the look with a bright pink lip and some dramatic eyeliner.

2019 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the premiere of Aladdin, Pinkett Smith wore her dyed-blonde hair in a pixie cut with a bright red lip.

2017 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images While promoting her new film Girls Trip, Pinkett Smith, opted for her side-parted soft waves with a glossy, light pink lip.

2016 Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Pinkett Smith paired her sleek bob with a jade green smokey eye.

2016 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Pinkett Smith wore her locks in a sleek half up do at the 26th annual EMA Awards.

2015 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Pinkett Smith radiated at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball 2015, wearing her hair in an elegant up do with a glossy, red lip.

2014 Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Pinkett Smith debuted her blonde highlighted bob with luminous skin at the FOX 2014 Programming Presentation.

2012 Michael Tran/FilmMagic At the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, Pinkett Smith wore long locks slicked back with a glossy, pink lip.

2011 Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images Channeling Diana Ross with her voluminous, brushed out curls, Pinkett Smith attended the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011.

2010 ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Wearing her hair in a sleek, twisted up do with a soft golden smokey eye, Pinkett Smith attended the 2010 American Music Awards.

2009 Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic At the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Pinkett Smith opted for long braids and luminous skin with a natural lip.

2007 DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images Wearing her shoulder length voluminous curls with bangs and hint of blush on the cheeks, Pinkett Smith attended the I Am Legend premiere in 2007.

2005 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Side-parted tousled waves with a dramatic smokey eye was the look Pinkett Smith wore at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards in 2005.

2001 Kurt Vinion/WireImage At the Collateral film premiere in Berlin in 2001, Pinkett Smith wears a sleek high pony with a glossy, mauve lip.

1999 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, Pinkett Smith paired her golden smokey eye with her satin gold head wrap.

1996 /Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Attending The Nutty Professor premiere in 1996 alongside actor Will Smith, Pinkett wore her dark brunette pixie cut with a glossy red lip.