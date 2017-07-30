As the matriarch of the dynamic Smith family, alongside husband and actor
Will Smith and their children, Jaden and Willow Smith, actress Jada Pinkett Smith has been ruling the red carpets since the early 1990’s. From her effortlessly cool and care-free style, Pinkett Smith proves that she has never been afraid to take a risk when it comes to beauty. Although the actress tends to stick to her golden smoky eye and glossy, nude lip, the star can be seen rocking a jade green smokey eye or satin, red lip. And when it comes to hair, Pinkett Smith proves with her evolving hairstyles, from long braids to sleek bobs, you’ll rarely seen her with the same look twice. Here, we take a look back at the Pinkett Smith’s best hair moments on the red carpet. Girls Trip Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the premiere for
The Matrix Resurrections, Pinkett Smith showed off a completely shaved head, really bringing the attention to her diamond ear piece. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Pinkett Smith wore her blonde short hair in a side-swept bang for the premiere of
Gemini Man, pairing the look with a nude lip. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Pinkett Smith wore her blonde braids up in a top knot at the premiere of
Angel Had Fallen. She finished off the look with a bright pink lip and some dramatic eyeliner. Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
At the premiere of
Aladdin, Pinkett Smith wore her dyed-blonde hair in a pixie cut with a bright red lip. Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
While promoting her new film
Girls Trip, Pinkett Smith, opted for her side-parted soft waves with a glossy, light pink lip. Hubert Boesl/picture alliance via Getty Images
At the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2016, Pinkett Smith paired her sleek bob with a jade green smokey eye.
Pinkett Smith wore her locks in a sleek half up do at the 26th annual EMA Awards.
Pinkett Smith radiated at the 2nd Annual Diamond Ball 2015, wearing her hair in an elegant up do with a glossy, red lip.
Pinkett Smith debuted her blonde highlighted bob with luminous skin at the FOX 2014 Programming Presentation.
At the 2012 Toronto International Film Festival, Pinkett Smith wore long locks slicked back with a glossy, pink lip.
Channeling Diana Ross with her voluminous, brushed out curls, Pinkett Smith attended the 53rd Annual Grammy Awards in 2011.
Wearing her hair in a sleek, twisted up do with a soft golden smokey eye, Pinkett Smith attended the 2010 American Music Awards.
At the 2009 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Pinkett Smith opted for long braids and luminous skin with a natural lip.
Wearing her shoulder length voluminous curls with bangs and hint of blush on the cheeks, Pinkett Smith attended the
I Am Legend premiere in 2007.
Side-parted tousled waves with a dramatic smokey eye was the look Pinkett Smith wore at the 33rd Annual American Music Awards in 2005.
At the
Collateral film premiere in Berlin in 2001, Pinkett Smith wears a sleek high pony with a glossy, mauve lip. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
At the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in 1999, Pinkett Smith paired her golden smokey eye with her satin gold head wrap.
Attending
The Nutty Professor premiere in 1996 alongside actor Will Smith, Pinkett wore her dark brunette pixie cut with a glossy red lip. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Arriving at the
Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight Hollywood premiere in 1995, Jada Pinkett wore her blonde pixie cut with a satin mauve lip.