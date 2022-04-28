ADD TO CART

47 Luxe Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

For less than the price of a floral arrangement, you can get mom something to enjoy for a lot longer.

Gif by Ashley Peña

We’ve all made that panicked, early May call to the local florist. Say it with flowers, they tell you. What they don’t tell you is that a nice floral arrangement is shockingly expensive, especially for something that will inevitably start to droop in a matter of days. So why not go for a Mother’s Day gift mom will get to appreciate for longer than that? A fabulous scented bath oil or a lush face cream will last months; an elegant vase, a pair of earrings or a gua sha stone potentially forever. Whether the mom in your life is an outdoor type, a consummate host, a homebody or a magpie, we’ve found something chic, cheerful and under $100. Just make sure you get it in the mail soon—or you’ll be left haggling with the florist.

Beauty Favorites

When it comes to beauty gifts, steer clear of pre-packaged sets and focus on products that feel timeless, luxurious, and useful. You can’t go wrong with anything from Susanne Kaufmann or Chanel Beauty, and we love the heavenly scent and feel of Leonor Greyl’s multiuse oil. If mom’s into makeup, the new Hermès lip oil or a trio of shimmery eyeshadows from Westman Atelier are guaranteed hits.

Susanne KaufmannGlow Mask, 1.7 oz
$90
Hermès Hermesistible Infused Lip Care Oil
$55
Neiman Marcus
Irene FortePrickly Pear Face Cream
$61
Leonor Greyl'Huile de Magnolia' Face & Body Oil, 95 mL
$60
Chanel Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care
$50
Nordstrom
Westman AtelierEye Pods Eyeshadow Set – Rendez Vous
$90

Chic and Cheerful Jewelry

Jewelry doesn’t always have to be a major investment. (But if you’re looking to splurge this year, check out our guide to the season’s best.) Sometimes a pair of mismatched earrings or a wear-everywhere brass chain end up being more beloved than a classic string of pearls.

Collina StradaSilver Rhinestone Frog & Flower Earring
$95
Justine ClenquetSilver Laura Earrings
$80
Laura LombardiGold Wheat Chain Necklace
$100
Mismatched Pearl Hoops
$78
NST Studio

Cozy Loungewear

What’s more luxurious than a day spent on the couch? Arq’s cotton tanks and undies (which come in a rainbow of hues) have become a niche favorite for their super-soft, slightly compressive feel—they make for the perfect sleep set on summer nights. We also love the sweet bralettes from Araks and the buttery ribbed pullover from Alo. And Suzie Kondi’s popular velour loungewear pieces happen to be on sale.

AraksPink Antonia Bralette
$95
Suzie KondiFlare Pant
$195
$78
AloOff-White Ribbed V-Neck Pullover
$85
Crop Tank in Pistachio
$36
Arq
Misha Undies in Pistachio
$28
Arq

For the Bath

Upgrade her wind-down routine with a big fluffy towel, a sophisticated oil, or a “sauna set,” which comes with a wet/dry brush, an exfoliating mitt, reusable cotton rounds, and a nubbly bar of soap that contains black sesame seeds, sea salt, and blue clay. For a transcendent wellness moment, the scent of Flamingo Estate’s new mud bath is meant to evoke the smell of the atmosphere after a rainstorm.

TEKLASSENSE Exclusive Blue Bath Sheet Towel
$100
Coqui Coqui PerfumesFlor De Naranjo Bath Oil, 100 mL
$60
Binu BinuJjimjilbang Sauna Set
$100
Petrichor Mud Bath
$60
Flamingo Estate
Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil
$98
Costa Brazil

Elevated Home Goods

Often the best gift is an elevated version of something that gets used every day: hand soap, a vessel that sits out on the kitchen counter, or a mug for morning tea or coffee. A stylish vase makes hand-picked foliage or wildflowers look like a high-design moment. And we’re fans of the new candles from Homecourt, Courteney Cox’s new line, which come in reusable clay pots and a variety of fresh, bright scents.

AlessiPink 100 Jar
$60
Steeped Rose Candle
$60
Homecourt
Gary Bodker DesignsGreen XL Gems Tall Vase
$95
1882 Ltd.Blue & White Indigo Storm Mug
$25
ByredoRose Hand Wash, 450 mL
$70
Rebecca Williams Butter Dish
$60
Toast

Fun Accessories

Maybe mom needs a new wallet, or her iPhone case is fraying at the seams. Or perhaps she’s been using the beaded keyring you made for her in the ’90s for just a few years too long. When it comes to happy, colorful accessories, a little goes a long way.

Bottega VenetaGreen Glow-In-The-Dark iPhone 12/12 Pro Case
$100
MelissaRed Melissa Becky Sandals
$100
Simone RochaSilver Mini Pearl Flower Hair Clip
$75
Comme des Garçons WalletsClassic Line Wallet
$100
Saturnia Keyring in Ruby Red
$60
Il Bisonte

For the Great Outdoors

With summer coming up, why not gift your mother gear that supports her favorite hobby? If she’s an avid swimmer or body surfer, a fun towel or a stylish pair of flippers are sure to please. Or she may be on the hunt for a new pair of shoes for long walks along the sand. If she’s one of the millions of Americans who got into pickleball over the last few years, a new paddle could be perfect.

Yucca FinsGreen Ultra Soft Flex Flippers
$80
TevaMulticolor Universal Sandals
$80
Carne BollenteBlack & Blue Into The Squirt Towel
$90
WILSONRed Juice Team Pickleball Paddle
$95

Practical, But Not Boring

Any real grownup knows that socks are an excellent gift. Same goes for other practicalities, as long as they feel special—like a unique crochet sunhat that can get stuffed into luggage for weekend trips, or a set of glass straws for her morning smoothies.

MarniBlue & Brown Logo Socks
$95
PIPIKINIPipikini Crochet Bucket Hat
$76
Hawkins New YorkEssential Glass Straws - Set Of 6
$18

Nightstand Essentials

A good book, a beginner gua sha tool (make sure to send her the link to the tutorial), an eye mask—all things that can help ensure relaxation and a good night’s sleep. A little tray for her jewelry and a stylish tube of hand cream are the cherry on top.

LanshinIntro Gua Sha Jade Face Massager
$70
Georgia O'Keeffe and Her Houses: Ghost Ranch and Abiquiu
$55
Midland
Capra DesignsPurple Small Terrazzo Tray
$20
NonfictionGentle Night Hand Cream, 50 mL
$25
Eye Mask
$25
Desmond & Dempsey

For the Hostess

A good party depends on the company gathered. But as anyone who hosts frequent gatherings knows, great tabletop accessories—and a good speaker for music—don’t hurt, either. The red aperitivo from New York distiller Forthave Spirits is a great way to gussy up a pitcher of Negronis for a crowd—it’s basically fancy, small batch Campari.

Amanda Lindroth Metal Bamboo Serving Utensils
$99
Land of Belle
Terracotta & White Marble Small Platter
£75
Henry Holland Studio
Forthave Spirits Red Aperitivo
$36.96
Astor Wines and Spirits
GoogleGreen Google Nest Speaker
$100

