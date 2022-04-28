47 Luxe Mother’s Day Gifts Under $100

We’ve all made that panicked, early May call to the local florist. Say it with flowers, they tell you. What they don’t tell you is that a nice floral arrangement is shockingly expensive, especially for something that will inevitably start to droop in a matter of days. So why not go for a Mother’s Day gift mom will get to appreciate for longer than that? A fabulous scented bath oil or a lush face cream will last months; an elegant vase, a pair of earrings or a gua sha stone potentially forever. Whether the mom in your life is an outdoor type, a consummate host, a homebody or a magpie, we’ve found something chic, cheerful and under $100. Just make sure you get it in the mail soon—or you’ll be left haggling with the florist.

Beauty Favorites

When it comes to beauty gifts, steer clear of pre-packaged sets and focus on products that feel timeless, luxurious, and useful. You can’t go wrong with anything from Susanne Kaufmann or Chanel Beauty, and we love the heavenly scent and feel of Leonor Greyl’s multiuse oil. If mom’s into makeup, the new Hermès lip oil or a trio of shimmery eyeshadows from Westman Atelier are guaranteed hits.

Chic and Cheerful Jewelry

Jewelry doesn’t always have to be a major investment. (But if you’re looking to splurge this year, check out our guide to the season’s best.) Sometimes a pair of mismatched earrings or a wear-everywhere brass chain end up being more beloved than a classic string of pearls.

Cozy Loungewear

What’s more luxurious than a day spent on the couch? Arq’s cotton tanks and undies (which come in a rainbow of hues) have become a niche favorite for their super-soft, slightly compressive feel—they make for the perfect sleep set on summer nights. We also love the sweet bralettes from Araks and the buttery ribbed pullover from Alo. And Suzie Kondi’s popular velour loungewear pieces happen to be on sale.

For the Bath

Upgrade her wind-down routine with a big fluffy towel, a sophisticated oil, or a “sauna set,” which comes with a wet/dry brush, an exfoliating mitt, reusable cotton rounds, and a nubbly bar of soap that contains black sesame seeds, sea salt, and blue clay. For a transcendent wellness moment, the scent of Flamingo Estate’s new mud bath is meant to evoke the smell of the atmosphere after a rainstorm.

Elevated Home Goods

Often the best gift is an elevated version of something that gets used every day: hand soap, a vessel that sits out on the kitchen counter, or a mug for morning tea or coffee. A stylish vase makes hand-picked foliage or wildflowers look like a high-design moment. And we’re fans of the new candles from Homecourt, Courteney Cox’s new line, which come in reusable clay pots and a variety of fresh, bright scents.

Fun Accessories

Maybe mom needs a new wallet, or her iPhone case is fraying at the seams. Or perhaps she’s been using the beaded keyring you made for her in the ’90s for just a few years too long. When it comes to happy, colorful accessories, a little goes a long way.

For the Great Outdoors

With summer coming up, why not gift your mother gear that supports her favorite hobby? If she’s an avid swimmer or body surfer, a fun towel or a stylish pair of flippers are sure to please. Or she may be on the hunt for a new pair of shoes for long walks along the sand. If she’s one of the millions of Americans who got into pickleball over the last few years, a new paddle could be perfect.

Practical, But Not Boring

Any real grownup knows that socks are an excellent gift. Same goes for other practicalities, as long as they feel special—like a unique crochet sunhat that can get stuffed into luggage for weekend trips, or a set of glass straws for her morning smoothies.

Nightstand Essentials

A good book, a beginner gua sha tool (make sure to send her the link to the tutorial), an eye mask—all things that can help ensure relaxation and a good night’s sleep. A little tray for her jewelry and a stylish tube of hand cream are the cherry on top.

For the Hostess

A good party depends on the company gathered. But as anyone who hosts frequent gatherings knows, great tabletop accessories—and a good speaker for music—don’t hurt, either. The red aperitivo from New York distiller Forthave Spirits is a great way to gussy up a pitcher of Negronis for a crowd—it’s basically fancy, small batch Campari.

