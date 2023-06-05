10 Premieres to Watch Out For at the Tribeca Film Festival 2023

The Tribeca Film Festival is back in New York City for 11 days of cinematic greatness. Filmmakers, cinephiles, industry professionals, and big screen stars will soon descend on the city to watch the best in new cinema, from established auteurs and new talent. The festival—founded in 2001 by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff as a catalyst for cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following 9/11, is now in its 22nd edition, and this year features over 109 feature films from filmmakers across 36 countries. The program is teeming with much-anticipated titles, including directorial debuts from Michael Shannon and Chelsea Peretti.

Ahead of the festival’s run from June 7-18, we’ve collated some of the most exciting premieres:

He Went That Way

One anticipated TIFF highlight is a buddy road trip with an intense twist. Set in 1964, the late Australian director Jeffrey Darling’s film is based on the true crime story of celebrity animal trainer Dave Pitts, his famous chimp, Spanky, and the pair’s encounter with serial killer Larry Lee Ranes. Jacob Elordi plays 19-year-old serial killer Bobby Falls, based on Ranes, and Quinto portrays Jim Goodwin, based on Pitts. In He Went That Way, the trio meet during a three-day road trip on Route 66, where Bobby and Jim form an unlikely friendship that challenges our notion of what a psycopath is.

Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi in He Went That Way HWTW

John Early: Now More Than Ever

New York comedy icon John Early puts on a surreal and spontaneous stand-up set in his debut HBO comedy special. The Search Party star helms this Spinal Tap-like mix of comedy and rockumentary that mixes backstage sketches with comedic antics. Performing in front of a live audience with a full band, Early delivers sharp commentary with infectious, lovable hilarity while his covers of Britney Spears and Neil Young earn a dramatic mic drop.

Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive

The legendary Gloria Gaynor has too many hits to count, but Betsy Schechter’s documentary of the disco icon isn’t just a reflection on the artist’s storied career—it’s also a chronicling of the Grammy winner’s comeback journey as she endeavored to release a new gospel album in her seventies. Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive is a rare behind-the-curtain peek at Gaynor’s process, her struggles with ageism and financial ruin, and ultimately, her resilience and perseverance through her faith. She also will be presenting at the festival (followed by a special performance after the credits roll).

Gloria Gaynor Falco Ink

All Up in the Biz

As part of Tribeca’s commemoration of Juneteenth, the world premiere of All Up in the Biz is an event you don’t want to miss. Mass Appeal creative director and legendary chronicler of hip-hop and graffiti culture Sacha Jenkins’s documentary is all about New York hip-hop icon Biz Markie, arriving just after his untimely death in 2021. Composed of celebrity interviews (from Fat Joe to Nick Cannon to Tracy Morgan), rare film footage, reenactments with puppets, and animation, All Up in the Biz reflects on the “Just a Friend” rapper and “Clown Prince of Hip-Hop’s” personal and professional story and the mark he left on the world and industry of hip-hop.

Biz Markie Obscured Pictures

Afire

Making its New York premiere, Christian Petzold’s Afire follows on from his critically acclaimed 2020 romantic fantasy drama Undine. Petzold’s much-anticipated return is set in Northern Europe, on the coast of the Baltic Sea. A group of friends’ idyllic holiday goes from a tranquil paradise to a chaotic nightmare when the forest around them catches fire and unknown guests arrive on their doorstep. Emotions run high in the German auteur's latest film, which is poised to be another thrilling drama.

A scene from Afire TFF

Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway!

If you’ve missed out on Sara Bareilles’ beloved Broadway musical Waitress, Tribeca has the solution: the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical – Live on Broadway! Filmed during a live performance of the musical, the on-screen version will capture the powdered sugar-coated tale of a small-town waitress (Bareilles) trapped in an unfulfilling marriage. She dreams of winning a nearby baking contest to fund her escape but there’s a tartness encroaching on her sweet ambitions. After the film’s premiere screening, the leading lady herself will be in the building for a special performance.

Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! Obscured Pictures

Stan Lee

Tribeca is showcasing a historical moment for Marvel: the studio’s first original documentary. The subject is none other than Stan Lee, the beloved visionary of Marvel’s superheroes who passed away in November 2018. The documentary is comprised of never-before-seen personal footage and recorded recollections of his career. Director David Gelb digs through the archive to excavate the ups and downs of Lee’s career alongside the contributions of the Marvel legend’s closest colleagues.

Stan Lee TFF

Eric LaRue

Michael Shannon’s directorial debut looks to be an emotionally taut rollercoaster. The George & Tammy actor’s foray into filmmaking is an adaptation of Brett Neveu’s 2002 play, Eric LaRue. Shannon’s film of the same name follows Janice (Judy Greer) the mother of a boy who has murdered three of his high school classmates. Janice is at a loss with her pastor encouraging her to meet the victim’s families but her anger fraying her faith. With Alexander Skarsgård, Tracy Letts and Alison Pill co-staring, Eric LaRue is one for the watchlist!

Judy Greer in Eric LaRue TFF

First Time Female Director

Chelsea Peretti wears all the hats in her meta directorial debut, First Time Female Director. Peretti—serving as director, writer, and producer—stars as Sam, a playwright working for a small Glendale theater. She boldly attempts to create the production of her dreams, a rural drama in the South, but organizing a show proves endlessly challenging. Alongside Peretti’s lively humor and wry perspective, cameos from Megan Mullally, Blake Anderson, Megan Stalter, Kate Berlant, producer Amy Poehler and more make First Time Female Director one to keep an eye out for.

Chelsea Peretti in First Time Female Director TFF

Cinnamon

With a stacked cast including Hailey Kilgore, Damon Wayans, and Pam Grier, Cinnamon is Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr.’s atmospheric noir thriller. Centered on aspiring singer Jodi (Kilgore, who will no doubt showcase her Tony-nominated vocals), Cinnamon sees her life thrown into chaos after a robbery turns fatal. The film is part of Village Roadshow and basketball star Kevin Garnett’s Black Noir Cinema initiative that intends to redefine the concept of Blaxploitation film to empower a new generation of Black audiences.