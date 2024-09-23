When Angelina Jolie debuted some new ink at the Tony Awards in June, little did the world know that her 16-year-old daughter had some, too. In a recent interview, Jolie opened up about her and her daughter’s matching tattoos and the special meaning behind them.

“I got ‘Stay Gold’ with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders,” Jolie told CR Fashion Book, referencing the Broadway production she and Vivienne had a hand in producing. “It means so much to us separately and together,” she added. “Stay Gold” is saying from a song that’s included in The Outsiders.

Jolie aco-produced The Outsiders which received twelve nominations at the Tony Awards, taking home a total of four awards. Vivienne was featured on the musical’s playbill as a production assistant and accompanied her mom both to the Tony Awards and the musical’s premiere. At the later, Jolie jokingly said that “She’s been a really tough assistant.”

During her conversation with CR, Jolie— quite famously a tattoo enthusiast—also revealed that she and her children have some more sentimental ink. “There is also a Bird that I share with some of my children that is personal to us,” she said. Jolie did not confirm which children she shares the tattoo with. She is mom to Vivienne, Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox, 16.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Jolie also opened up about her latest Hollywood role in Pablo Larraín’s latest biopic, Maria. Jolie will step into the role of the famed opera singer, Maria Callas, centered around the last years of her life in 1970s Paris. Jolie mentioned that she underwent intense vocal training for the movie which was shot between Paris, Greece, and Milan.

“Pablo expected me to really work very, very hard,” Jolie said, adding “And he expected me to sing. I went into classes six or seven months before. He expected me to learn, to really sing, to take Italian classes, to understand and study opera, to immerse completely and do the work, which of course for Maria, there was no other way.”

She continued, “But it was much more than that, it was to understand Maria Callas and be able to play the character. The music was her life, her relationship to her voice and her body, her ability to sing, her presence on stage and her communication with the audience, it was her life. It was the key to her as well.”