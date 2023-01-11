While the rest of Hollywood was nursing a hangover on Wednesday following a night out at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, Angelina Jolie was all the way across the country, enjoying some time in New York City. The actress instead was spotted out shopping with her daughter, Zahara Pitt-Jolie, 18.

Paparazzi photos show the two in casual get-ups as they enjoyed their day together. Zahara opted to wear a navy blue shirt, black pants, a black coat, and Converse sneakers. Jolie, meanwhile, looked chic in wide-leg, light wash jeans, black boots, and a black wool coat. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of aviator sunglasses and a leather Saint Laurent bag.

The night before, the actress donned a black dress, black coat, and leather boots for dinner at Eleven Madison Park. Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Brad Pitt was at the Globes, losing the award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role to Ke Huy Quan. Despite that, Pitt was praised repeatedly by presenters and winners throughout the evening, with Quinta Brunson, Regina Hall, and more stars calling him out while on stage. Jolie, who isn’t up for any awards this season, skipped the ceremony, avoiding what could have been an awkward reunion.

The actress’ jaunt around NYC comes just a week after she was seen in London, having coffee with actor Paul Mescal. The meet-up sparked dating rumors between the two, but neither party has confirmed anything. More likely, they were just meeting as friends, considering Jolie’s other daughter, Shiloh, was present as well. Now, the real question is, who did Jolie meet for dinner at EMP? Because if we’re looking to find out if the actress is dating anyone at the moment, that could very well be the answer.