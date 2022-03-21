We know Pete Davidson and his relationship with Kim Kardashian has the approval of the all-mighty Kris Jenner, as well as the rest of the Kardashian family, but clearly not everyone is a fan of this odd-couple. Kim’s ex, Kanye West, has made it abundantly clear how he feels about his former wife dating Davidson, but the comedian’s former flames aren’t quite as against the coupling. In fact, his most famous ex, Ariana Grande, seemingly just gave Pete and Kim her seal of approval.

Over the weekend, Grande sent Kardashian a PR box for the latest launch of her makeup line, r.e.m. beauty, which, of course, Kardashian promptly shared on her Instagram story.

The act could mean absolutely nothing at all, but it could also be Grande’s silent way of showing her approval of her ex-fiancé’s new relationship, while also getting in some free publicity, of course. It’s a win-win for the singer—take the high road, and promote your makeup line at the same time.

Kardashian and Grande do have a bit of history. The singer appeared on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2019 and the Jenner matriarch made a cameo in Grande’s “thank u next” music video the same year. Kardashian also once attended Grande’s concert and took North backstage. Up until now, though, Grande—who married Dalton Gomez last year in an intimate ceremony—hasn’t spoken out about Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship, and technically she still hasn’t. But we can assume Grande wouldn’t have sent this theoretical olive branch to Kardashian unless she approved.