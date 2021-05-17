Ariana Grande once crooned, “Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no Mrs." On the same album, she also reminisced about how she “almost” got married, and swore that if she were to actually tie the knot, she “only wanna do it once, real bad.” Well, now she can cross that milestone off her list, as it has been reported that she and her fiancé Dalton Gomez got married over the weekend.

Per a report from People, Grande and Gomez held a small wedding ceremony in Montecito, where Grande owns a home. “ "It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house,” a source told the publication.

The pair were first linked in January of last year and weathered the pandemic together, remaining a couple during a time that has been cursed with some major celebrity breakups. But since December, when the musician shared a photo of her trendy pearl engagement ring on Instagram, fans of Grande have been counting down the days until she and Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate agent would tie the knot. At least she gets to keep her initials.

Amid only 20 or so people, according to the report from Grande’s representative, the couple said their vows. “The room was so happy and full of love,” they said. “The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

While Grande’s rep has confirmed that she and Gomez got married over the weekend in May, the musician has yet to share her wedding album to Instagram. We assume, though, that even though the couple is fairly low key, she’ll upload some photos in due time.