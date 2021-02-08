The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2021
2020 threw everyone’s personal lives for a loop, and celebrities were no exception. Even as red carpets dried up and all but a few celebrities ventured out of their homes into the sight of paparazzo’s prying lenses, celebrity datings rumors kept the gossip columns and tabloid magazines filled with content. The mayhem has extended into 2021. Already, the year has seen a number of celebrity breakups, splits and divorces. Amongst them, notably, is the dissolution of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’s oddly captivating quarantine romance. Apparently, it wasn’t built to last. Though, perhaps the biggest breakup news of the year is one that still remains shrouded in some mystery: the tabloids are still working overtime to get to the bottom of rumors concerning Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s union. Here’s a roundup of the biggest celebrity breakups of 2021 so far.