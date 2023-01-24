No bad blood here. Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, and Jennifer Garner showed off their blended family when the trio attended an event together over the weekend. On Sunday, both the Jens, as well as Affleck were seen heading into a performance hall in Santa Monica, California, seemingly to attend a musical concert presented by one of Affleck and Garner’s daughters.

Photos, which you can see here, showed Lopez and Affleck arriving with the singer’s 14-year-old Emme while Garner had her kids, Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, in tow. According to the Daily Mail, Seraphina, Affleck and Garner’s own 14-year-old, was already inside preparing for her performance.

Garner kept things fairly casual for the event, wearing a gray turtleneck sweater underneath a quilted puffer jacket. She finished off the ensemble with cropped jeans and light blue sneakers. Lopez, meanwhile, went for a slightly more curated look, wearing a green tweed cropped jacket from Chanel’s autumn/winter 2018 collection on top of a teal ribbed turtleneck. Bootcut jeans, Louboutin pumps, and a light brown Birkin completed the look.

This is hardly the first time Affleck has spent time with his ex and his current wife together. Back in 2021, Affleck and Lopez went trick-or-treating with Sam, as well as Lopez’s son Max, 14, around a gated community in Malibu. Garner was also there and the three adults reportedly met up at one point. “Everyone gets along and the focus is always on the kids,” a source told People at the time. It helps, of course, that the kids seem to have a close relationship. Following Lopez and Affleck’s wedding last year, all three of the actor’s kids, as well as Emme, joined the newlyweds for their jaunt around Europe. According to Entertainment Tonight, the kids’ relationships were solidified following the wedding. “They are all super excited to see what the future holds for all of them. They all get along really well,” a source said, adding that both Lopez and Affleck’s exes are also supportive of the blended family. “Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner all still get along relatively well and share special places in each other's hearts. There is no ill will from anyone and the mutual goal and focus is zero drama and to prioritize being great parents to their children."