Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez upgraded their date night plans on Sunday when they got glammed up together to attend the premiere of Affleck’s latest film, The Tender Bar. Lopez especially went all out for the event, looking very much like an icy princess as she supported her boyfriend on the red carpet.

The singer wore a low-cut chiffon dress from Elie Saab fall 2021 couture. The dress, which belted at the waist to show off Lopez’s figure, flowed around her as she walked the red carpet, revealing her legs underneath the sheer fabric at times. Lopez finished off the look with a half-up ‘do, a white Tyler Ellis clutch, and some simple jewels. Affleck, meanwhile, kept things simple in a black three-piece suit with a long jacket.

The red carpet appearance comes as the pair has been spotted out more often together in LA, following a few months of long distance. Last week, Lopez and Affleck attended a Celtics/Lakers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles just a few days after a movie night with their kids. Over the past month or so, the couple has been separated as Lopez filmed her new movie, The Mother, in Vancouver while Affleck filmed Hypnotic in Austin. According to E! News, the pair tried to meet up in LA whenever they could in order to spend time with each other and their families. While it seems like they were able to tackle long-distance without issue, we won’t get confirmation from the couple themselves, as Affleck recently declared he is going to “exercise restraint” when it comes to publicly speaking about his relationship with Lopez. Luckily, the couple is still giving some PDA to feed us in the meantime.

