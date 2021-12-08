Celebrity couples love nothing more than showing off their relationship while simultaneously taking in some sports entertainment in court side seats at a basketball game. And when the Boston Celtics are in Tinsel Town, you know Ben Affleck will be there to root on his hometown team with girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez by his side. On Tuesday, the newly-appointed private couple went on a date at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch the Celtics take on the Lakers. While Affleck rooted on his team, Lopez took the opportunity to put in some time as the global face of Coach.

The singer wore the brand from head-to-toe for the outing, sporting wide-leg jeans and a denim jacket, both in the same wash. Underneath, she wore a cropped white tee to show off those trademark abs. Lopez finished off the look with some heeled black boots and the Coach canvas Field Tote Bag 22. Affleck meanwhile kept things casual as well in a black hoodie with a blazer on top, jeans, and black boots.

The two chatted and laughed together while taking in the game. An onlooker told E! News, “they acted as if they were the only two in the room” as they cuddled together throughout the night.

Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

This is the couple’s second date night (that we know of) this week after Lopez and Affleck took their kids to see Licorice Pizza at the Regency Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Lopez once again kept things casual, wearing a multicolored floral Valentino sweater, Mother Denim skinny jeans, a maroon Coach crossbody bag, and Jimmy Choo x Timberland boots (loosely tied, of course).