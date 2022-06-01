THE SCENE

Questlove Brought Surf Lodge to Its Feet at His Zegna MDW Party

by W Staff
Questlove DJing
Summer parties are back—and as of June 2022, they’re in full swing. It seems every evening of the week this season is filled with galas, cocktails, events, and premieres to attend—from a Memorial Day Weekend bash in the Hamptons at Surf Lodge (in which Questlove made a surprise DJ appearance celebrating his new partnership with Zegna, just one day after the musician Aluna gave a performance of her own at the Montauk restaurant-slash-club-slash-bar-slash-art-outpost), to openings at art galleries and celebrity-filled fashion fetes. We’re keeping track of all the best parties happening right now; check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates, and public figures are up to this summer.

On Sunday, May 29, Questlove and Zegna took over the Hamptons’s favorite rager outpost, Surf Lodge, with a surprise DJ appearance and a party hosted by the brand beloved for its storied approach to coded luxury. Zegna assembled a fleet of private Blade helicopters to fly celebrity guests including Liev Schreiber, shown here, to Montauk. At Surf Lodge, they enjoyed cocktails and towers of Questlove’s own vegan Philly cheesesteaks (which were such a hit that the Surf Lodge has decided to keep it on its menu for the summer) while Quest himself spun a selection of early 2010s rap and hip-hop hits. The setting sun beamed on the crowd of twenty-somethings, all of whom danced to the tunes in rollicking unison.

Violetta Komyshan and Teddy Quinlivan were just some of the friends of the brand who came out for the event—wearing, of course, head-to-toe Zegna.

Gossip Girl actress Savannah Lee Smith on the dance floor.

After his performance, Questlove decamped to Surf Lodge’s back beach patio to throw a private dinner for his guests, in a final gesture to kick off summer.

Model and activist Yves Mathieu came to dinner, but not before tearing up the dance floor with fellow attendee and model Alioune Badara Fall.