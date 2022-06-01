Questlove Brought Surf Lodge to Its Feet at His Zegna MDW Party
byW Staff
Photograph by Madison McGraw/BFA
Summer parties are back—and as of June 2022, they’re in full swing. It seems every evening of the week this season is filled with galas, cocktails, events, and premieres to attend—from a Memorial Day Weekend bash in the Hamptons at Surf Lodge (in which Questlove made a surprise DJ appearance celebrating his new partnership with Zegna, just one day after the musician Aluna gave a performance of her own at the Montauk restaurant-slash-club-slash-bar-slash-art-outpost), to openings at art galleries and celebrity-filled fashion fetes. We’re keeping track of all the best parties happening right now; check back often to stay updated on what your favorite celebrities, artists, socialites, fashion plates, and public figures are up to this summer.