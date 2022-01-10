Ana Khouri x The Row

I have never really liked the phrase “wearable art.” It covers all manner of sin, from the over-designed to the overpriced. However, a designer with a truly artful eye can create items that elevate the aesthetic of the wearer, organically melding the worlds of fashion and art. Ana Khouri falls into the latter category. A favorite jeweler of the fashion world (I see her earrings on the coolest editors and “It” girls all over town), Khouri, who studied sculpture prior to working in jewelry, is based in New York but originally hails from Brazil. After spending time during the pandemic in her home country and becoming reacquainted with its unique, natural materials—rosewood, crystal, and rose quartz—she felt compelled to incorporate them into high jewelry edition pieces. Her first foray resulted in 17 one-of-a-kind works, sold at Sotheby’s alongside the Macklowe exhibition in 2021.

This month, Khouri launches an expanded (albeit still very exclusive) continuation of this project at The Row. The pieces, which include Khouri’s signature ear cuffs along with thick sculptural rings and a delicately stunning choker, are all limited-edition, with between one and 10 of each style available. The jewelry will be sold, beginning January 7th, at The Row boutiques in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

The diamond Charlotte necklace and crystal diamond Phillipa ring.

Prada x Adidas Re-Nylon

Pradidas, Pradi Dassler—whatever cheeky name you’d like to give it, Prada’s collaboration with Adidas is on the way, and it’s filled with accessories that merge the sports label’s signature three stripes and luxury brand’s iconic metal triangle emblem. In a lookbook released last week, Adidas and Prada showed a whole new range of bags, including a duffle and backpack that appears to be a fanny pack seated on top of a large travel case. A merging, indeed.