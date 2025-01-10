The Most Anticipated TV Series of 2025

This year’s television fare offers something for everyone, though a few themes stand out among 2025’s forthcoming series. For one, there’s a glut of political thrillers, including the return of the Keri Russell-starring The Diplomat and series in which James Marsden (Paradise) and Robert De Niro (Zero Day) both play U.S. presidents, plus a Scandal writer’s whodunnit murder mystery set in the White House (The Residence). If you’d rather take your mind off politics, there’s the Glen Powell-starring sports comedy Chad Powers, plus a joint collaboration by old friends Tina Fey and Steve Carell (The Four Seasons), and Lena Dunham’s London-set rom-com Too Much, starring Megan Stalter and The White Lotus alum Will Sharpe. Speaking of White Lotus, it’s a particularly great year for returning favorites, as that series, The Traitors, The Last of Us, Severance, And Just Like That, You, Poker Face, Stranger Things, Wednesday, and The Gilded Age are all coming back for another installment.

Read on for W’s most anticipated TV series of 2025:

The Traitors, Season Three Euan Cherry/Peacock Starring: Alan Cumming, Bob the Drag Queen, Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval Premiere Date: January 9 Streamer: Peacock After quickly becoming an Emmy-winning, fan-favorite series, The Traitors will return for another devious round. A new crop of outsize personalities journeyed to Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle to partake in his campy murder-mystery, battling each other in a game of deception for a $250,000 prize. This year’s cast includes a handful of Housewives, former Big Brother, Bachelor, and Survivor contestants, Britney Spears’s ex, a retired WWE wrestler, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten for good measure.

Severance, Season Two Photo courtesy Apple TV+ Starring: Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, John Turturro, Christopher Walken Premiere Date: January 17 Streamer: Apple TV+ It’s been a long wait—two full years—since we first met the “severed” employees of Lumon, in what has to be the darkest workplace show that’s ever been on TV. Finally, we’re back in office with the whole gang, plus a few new faces (Alia Shawkat, Gwendoline Christie), and hopefully some answers about what really happens in the series’ signature fluorescent-lit backrooms.

Prime Target Quintessa Swindell and Leo Woodall in Prime Target Apple TV+ Starring: Leo Woodall, Quintessa Swindell, Stephen Rea Premiere Date: January 22 Streamer: Apple TV+ After his romantic turn in last year’s hit One Day, The White Lotus’s Leo Woodall stars in this thriller as a gifted mathematician on the verge of finding the key to access every computer in the world. Naturally, the U.S. government tries to stop him, and NASA agent Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) is sent to stop him. Along the way, the two realize they are part of a much bigger conspiracy.

Paradise James Marsden in Paradise Disney/Brian Roedel Starring: Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson Premiere Date: January 28 Streamer: Hulu After playing an exaggerated version of himself on Jury Duty, James Marsden will be back on our screens—this time in a slightly more serious role, to say the least, as the assassinated president of the United States in Paradise. Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown plays a Secret Service agent who becomes a suspect in the murder after discovering the body. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is behind this political drama.

Yellowjackets, Season Three Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. Starring: Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, Elijah Wood, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher Premiere Date: February 14 Streamer: Showtime/Paramount+ Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Yellowjackets will return for another season of trauma and flashbacks. Part survival drama, part coming-of-age story, and part pure horror, the hit show ended on shocking and gruesome notes in its dual-timeline plot last season. The ensemble cast will include guest appearances from Hilary Swank and Joel Hale this time around—and no longer feature Juliette Lewis, after her character’s arc ended. “I’ll miss my cast. Such a good group of girls, I love them so much,” Lewis told THR. “They’re going to do amazing.”

The White Lotus, Season Three HBO/Max Starring: Natasha Rothwell, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola Premiere Date: February 16 Streamer: Max Following two blockbuster seasons in Hawaii and Italy, guests will head to a White Lotus resort in Thailand this year, for a season focused on themes of “death and Eastern religion and spirituality,” says creator Mike White. The stacked cast includes returning favorite Natasha Rothwell, Blackpink’s Lisa, and the frequently fan-requested Parker Posey. “It’s going to be a supersize White Lotus,” White says. “It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier.”

Zero Day The cast of Zero Day Courtesy of Netflix Starring: Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Connie Britton Premiere Date: February 20 Streamer: Netflix Next is another political thriller, except in this case, it’s Robert De Niro playing POTUS. It’s a very rare television appearance for the film star, who also produced the limited series. In Zero Day, America turns to De Niro’s beloved former president, George Mullen, in the wake of a deadly cyberattack. As he tries to guide the country, Mullen also grapples with his deteriorating mind. “The part called for someone who had a certain level of gravitas, who had a legacy as one of America’s most significant actors,” executive producer Eric Newman told EW of De Niro, adding, “The show is very much about our country and our world’s relationship with the truth. Having a protagonist who questions everything he’s seeing seemed very on theme.”

The Residence Uzo Aduba and Randall Park in The Residence Erin Simkin/Netflix Starring: Uzo Aduba, Giancarlo Esposito, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jason Lee, Ken Marino Premiere Date: March 20 Streamer: Netflix Former Scandal writer and EP Paul William Davies is bringing Shondaland fans back to the White House for this lighthearted whodunnit murder-mystery starring Orange Is the New Black’s Uzo Aduba, Randall Park, and Giancarlo Esposito. Aduba plays detective Cordelia Cupp, tasked with figuring out what happened at a deadly state dinner. Where Scandal was truly scandalous, The Residence is “funny, suspenseful,” and “totally farcical,” Davies told Tudum.

The Studio Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen The Studio Apple TV+ Starring: Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders Premiere Date: March 26 Streamer: Apple TV+ If there’s one thing Hollywood loves, it’s a story about itself. The Studio is a ten-episode satire about Matt Remick (Seth Rogen), the new head of flailing Continental Studios, who must wrangle his team of suits as they battle each other, their corporate overlords, and their own desperate egos. In addition to playing its lead, Rogen wrote, directed, and executive produced the series. Given his intimate familiarity with movies, The Studio promises to be an authentically biting portrayal of how the sausage gets made.

The Last Of Us, Season Two Photograph by Liane Hentscher/HBO Starring: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Rutina Wesley Premiere Date: April 2025 Streamer: Max Set five years after the apocalyptic events of the first season, The Last of Us season two continues to follow its video game source material to dark places. Its two heroes, Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey) will continue to try to survive in the perilous world they’ve come to know, though now they’re in active conflict with one another. New additions to the cast include Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Young Mazino, Ariela Barer, Tati Gabrielle, Spencer Lord, Danny Ramirez, and Jeffrey Wright, plus Catherine O’Hara in a guest-starring role.

Your Friends & Neighbors Jon Hamm in Your Friends & Neighbors Apple TV+ Starring: Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn Premiere Date: April 11 Streamer: Apple TV+ After you’ve done your latest Mad Men rewatch, get your next Jon Hamm fix with Your Friends & Neighbors, which has already been renewed for a second season (before even airing!). It’s a high mark of confidence for the new series, which stars Hamm as Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a hedge fund manager who turns to stealing from his affluent neighbors’ homes in the wake of his divorce. In the midst of his kleptomania, Coop discovers the dangerous secrets and affairs his peers are hiding.

The Gilded Age, Season Three Photograph by Barbara Nitke/HBO Starring: Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranksi, Morgan Spector Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Max Julian Fellowes, who also created Downton Abbey, applied a similar sensibility to his next series, The Gilded Age, casting several theater actors in the status anxiety drama set in late 1800s New York City. Season three, which is set to return sometime this year, was renewed right after the finale of the last season—in which Carrie Coon’s Bertha Russell continued her striving ascent into the upper crust of society. Stay tuned for more details on the hit period drama.

Apple Cider Vinegar Kaitlyn Dever in Apple Cider Vinegar Courtesy of Netflix © 2024 Starring: Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix This limited series is a playful skewering of Internet wellness culture. A “true-ish story based on a lie,” according to Netflix, Kaitlyn Dever plays Belle Gibson, a real-life single Australian mother Belle Gibson, who amassed a following by pretending to cure her nonexistent brain cancer through natural means. Apple Cider Vinegar also takes a broader look at the traditional medical establishment, “wellness” empires, and social media’s impact on the public’s relationship with both.

The Diplomat, Season Three Courtesy of Netflix Starring: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Dyasi Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix Keri Russell returns for a third season of her Emmy and Globe-nominated role as Ambassador Kate Wyler in political thriller The Diplomat. Season two ended on such a series of major cliffhangers that it’s hard to guess where the series will go next, but there’s plenty to work with following the last finale’s wild events.

And Just Like That…, Season Three Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Starring: Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Max And Just Like That... ended with a flurry of major shakeups in the lives of its characters—from Carrie committing to former flame Aidan, only for him to ask her to wait five (!) years, to Miranda finally breaking it off with Che, to Samantha Jones literally phoning in a cameo. Season three of the Sex and the City sequel promises more drama, fashion, and cringey storylines, just how we like it.

Death by Lightning Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Starring: Matthew Macfadyen, Michael Shannon, Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix Produced by the Obamas, the limited drama Death by Lightning tells the story of James A. Garfield, the 20th president of the United States, and his friend-turned-assassin, Charles Guiteau. Not much else is known about the series yet, but it’s based on Candice Millard’s award-winning 2011 novel Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President.

You, Season Five Courtesy of Netflix Starring: Penn Badgley, Jenna Ortega, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix The fifth and final season of You will wrap up all of Joe Goldberg’s loose ends—of which there are many. When we last left Joe, the hopeless romantic/psychopathic stalker was searching for love in London. He found it with his new wife, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie), and was headed back to New York City, where the story first began. We know that at least one person from Joe’s checkered past will return, and that we’ll meet his new extended family. Whether he’ll get caught, finally face his deep-seated issues, or become a better person is a different story.

Wednesday, Season Two Bernard Walsh/Netflix Starring: Jenna Ortega, Catherine Zeta Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix Another breakout hit from the get-go, Addams Family spinoff Wednesday will return for its long-awaited second season (the series first debuted back in 2022). Jenna Ortega’s titular Wednesday will be back to her usual antics, though as the actress has gotten more involved with the script, she says there will be less focus on her love interests (and more on her friendships and supernatural investigations). Notably, friend of the show Lady Gaga is reportedly making a cameo.

Too Much Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images Starring: Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix If you ever wanted a rom-com from Lena Dunham, this is it. Along with her husband, Luis Felber, the Girls star co-created Too Much, a series starring Hacks comedienne Megan Stalter as jaded New Yorker Jessica and White Lotus alum Will Sharpe as British scoundrel Felix. When a heartbroken Jessica moves to London with a vow to never love again, the charismatic Felix quickly tests her resolve. The very fun cast includes frequent Dunham collaborators and friends, including Andrew Rannells, Emily Ratajkowski, and Janicza Bravo.

Poker Face, Season Two Courtesy of Peacock Starring: Natasha Lyonne, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Gaby Hoffmann, Katie Holmes, Ben Marshall, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Kathrine Narducci, BJ Novak, Ego Nwodim, Sam Richardson Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Peacock Rian Johnson’s anthology mystery series returns with a whole new ensemble cast—though its unwitting detective and human lie detector Charlie (Natasha Lyonne) is still leading the way through each episode, solving crimes she never meant to find in the first place.

The Four Seasons Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Starring: Tina Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix Date Night co-stars and TV comedy giants Tina Fey and Steve Carell will reunite for The Four Seasons, the Fey-created series adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 rom-com of the same name. That film follows three married couples who vacation together every year—until their tradition (and friend group) are upended when one of the couples divorces. Colman Domingo, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Erika Henningsen round out the couples.

The Bear, Season Four FX Starring: Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, and Molly Gordon Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Max It’s likely, though not official, that Emmy darling The Bear will return for its fourth season sometime this year. Seasons three and four were at least partially filmed back to back, mainly owing to the suddenly very busy schedules of its stars, White and Edebiri, who have both seen their stars rise since the restaurant drama first aired. Season three ended on a “To Be Continued” note, with Edebiri’s Sydney, in particular, at a very major crossroads as she decides whether or not to leave the restaurant she worked so hard to launch.

Chad Powers Glen Powell in Chad Powers Disney/Daniel Delgado Starring: Glen Powell, Steve Zahn, Toby Huss, Quentin Plair Premiere Date: Fall 2025 Streamer: Hulu Glen Powell plays the titular Chad Powers in a show that sounds a bit like a less raunchy Eastbound & Down. Powers is really Russ Holliday, a college QB benched for bad behavior, who disguises himself in order to play on a different struggling Southern team. (Real Powell fans know it’s not the first time he’s played a Chad—he banked 16 episodes of Scream Queen as Chad Radwell back in 2015). This football comedy was executive produced by Eli and Peyton Manning, in a partnership with ESPN, and was co-created by Powell himself.

Running Point Netflix Starring: Kate Hudson, Brenda Song, Drew Tarver, Chet Hanks Premiere Date: TBA 2025 Streamer: Netflix Kate Hudson leads this Mindy Kaling-produced sports comedy as Isla Gordon, who unexpectedly takes over the family business of running one of the most famous franchises in the NBA. Scott MacArthur and Drew Tarver play Isla’s brothers, with Max Greenfield and Brenda Song rounding out the cast as her fiancé and employee, respectively. Isla must prove to her family, herself, and the sports community that she can thrive as a leader in the male-dominated industry.