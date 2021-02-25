You’re Invited to W’s Virtual Best Performances Party

In a normal year, we’d be kicking off Golden Globes weekend (and the official start of Awards Season) with a star-studded party in Los Angeles. At last year’s bash, held at the penthouse at the Chateau Marmont, Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Jodie Turner-Smith and the rest of the stars of the 2020 Best Performances portfolio mingled alongside larger-than-life posters of their Juergen Teller portraits. There was lots of tequila, a little bit of dancing, and a smattering of Polaroid camera flashes late into the night.

For obvious reasons, we’re taking things online this time around—and everyone’s invited. This Friday, February 26th at 8pm EST/5pm PST, head to our YouTube Channel to join Andra Day, Tessa Thompson, Lakeith Stanfield, Robin Wright, and the rest of the actors featured in this year’s issue as they spray champagne, play “Never Have I Ever” with Editor at Large Lynn Hirschberg, sing, and get candid about the big “firsts” in their lives. The seven-year-old breakout star of Minari, Alan Kim, will kick things off with a warm welcome—and George Clooney will wrap things up with a very interesting sort of bedtime story.

The 2021 Best Performances Virtual Event is presented by Genesis G80 and in partnership with Amazon Studios.