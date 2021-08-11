Sir and Rumi Appear in Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Ad

It’s really nice that multihyphenate Grammy award winner Blue Ivy still finds time to help her mother promote her Ivy Park line for Adidas—but this time, Beyoncé has called in some reinforcements. Sir and Rumi, the singer’s younger twins with husband Jay Z, appear in a new clip promoting the Ivy Park brand’s extension into kidswear. Although they’re relatively quick appearances.

The four-year-old twins can be seen standing with their mother in a long shot at about five seconds into the clip. Sir appears again in his mother’s arms toward the end. As for Blue, she can be seen strutting with her mother in matching lavender hoodies and cow-print leggings. The kids’ line offerings, of course, come in tandem with Ivy Park’s full rodeo-inspired line; there’s denim, cowboy hats, and Beyoncé’s take on country singer Orville Peck’s famed fringe face mask to be found throughout. Still, many of the pieces, produced in collaboration with Adidas, are your standard quality sportswear separates—perfect for Soulcycle classes for mom, and soccer practice for the youngsters.

“I’m excited that Ivy Park x Adidas will now feature kids’ clothing with this drop,” Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar earlier this week. “On our family vacations, we love to coordinate our outfits. My kids are usually on set with me for shoots, and we’d find ourselves putting them in extra-extra-smalls so we could match. So it is a natural progression for Ivy Park to introduce a selection of key silhouettes in children's sizing.”

The ad also marks what may be Sir and Rumi’s most public moment so far—but it’s not as if Beyoncé has kept the twins in total secrecy. She’s shared some photos of the duo before, and they’ve also appeared in footage she’s previously used during live shows. As for Blue? Well, she got nominated for an MTV VMA award today for the “Brown Skin Girl” video.

Watch the full clip below: