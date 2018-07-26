Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II tour has provided us with a kaleidoscopic trove of cute tidbits as they travel throughout Europe for the sake of joint musicianship, and this new photo of Bey with her twins, Rumi and Sir, is no exception.

As brought to our attention by People , Bey and Jay posted a few family photos on the singer’s official website , one of which included a happy — and, we should add, rare — snap of the twins, who recently hit the ripe age of 1. Like the Madonna and Child(ren), Bey is cradling the twins on their yacht as they glide somewhere along the lush European waterways. In another photo, Jay-Z is holding Rumi’s hand as they gaze out on the water, Napoleon-style. And let's not forget Blue Ivy! The tot can also been seen enjoying her Italian vacation at sea by her mother's side. Naturally, the Beyhive is going wild over the new look at the kiddos.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Grandma Tina Lawson was the one who shared our previous glimpse of the elusive twins. She took to Instagram, naturally, about a month ago with a sweet snap of the infants with their parents during their apparent vow-renewal ceremony. Previously, the world got its first look at little Sir and Rumi when Bey herself announced their birth to the world.

It’s been a fun time for the Carters in Europe, that’s for sure. Whether it was jamming out to “Brown Eyed Girl” with Bono in Italy — video evidence is here for your viewing pleasure, don’t worry — or corralling Michelle Obama and Tina Knowles with VIP tickets during a Paris stop, the tour has gone swimmingly with plenty of chill time for the family of five. Minus one very odd road bump, that is. The Italian media reported that the couple put in a request to film something at the famed Roman Colosseum earlier this month — only for the request to be denied , since someone apparently already booked the space many months prior. The duo have put in another request to try their luck again, though, so start guessing which song from Everything Is Love will be getting the music video treatment.

Related : Selena Gomez Reportedly Broke an Instagram Record Previously Held by Beyoncé