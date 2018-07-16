France's World Cup win celebrations weren't the only moment of global importance to occur in the country this weekend: A reunion of iconic proportions took place in Paris on Sunday night when Michelle Obama hung out with Tina Knowles Lawson at her daughter Beyoncé' s concert.

The three queens all ended up in the same location on Sunday, with Lawson and Obama occupying the front row of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II concert at the Stade de France stadium. The assembled Parisian chapter of the Beyhive was understandably quite excited about the circumstance, even more so when they realized that Sasha Obama was also on hand.

Fans were able to capture a few photos of the group, who seemed to be quite enjoying themselves, as happens at any Beyoncé concert. Michelle clapped and danced along in an all-white ensemble and massive silver hoop earrings, while Lawson opted for a red and white floral look.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

This is far from the first time the Obama family has crossed paths with Carter-Knowles. The two couples are close friends, and Michelle and her girls have been frequent fixtures on the tour circuit over the last few years. They watched Beyoncé perform in Chicago in 2014 , at the Global Citizen Festival in 2015 (where Michelle actually went onstage to hug Beyoncé after her set), and, historically, at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2013.

As for the other momentous event in France: Before the show, Bey's team screened the World Cup in the stadium so that concert goers could watch the final game.

Related: Beyoncé's Mother Releases Actual New Photos of the Twins