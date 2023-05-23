Over its 76 year history, the annual Cannes Film Festival has attracted some of the biggest couples in film, fashion, and music. From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, George and Amal Clooney to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the event’s romantic Côte d’Azur backdrop is the perfect setting for high-profile couples to take center stage. This year’s staging of the festival has been no different, with both longstanding couples and new romances taking to the event in style.

We’ve also seen an influx of parent-sibling appearances—most notably with Uma Thurman and her son Levon as well as Cate Blanchett and her son Dashiell. However, the family outings haven’t halted the couples moments we’ve come to expect on the carpet. A-list actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Kirsten Dunst appeared with their husbands Colin Jost and Jesse Plemons and Dua Lipa hard launched her new man Roman Gravas during the opening week of the event. Below, we rounded up all of the standout couples appearances from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, who just celebrated 35 years of marriage earlier this month, attended the premiere of Wes Anderson’s film Asteroid City, in which Hanks appears alongside names like Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robie, Adrien Brody, and Tilda Swinton, among others.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Johansson, the lead star of Asteroid City, attended the premiere of the highly anticipated film with her husband comedian Colin Jost. The pair, who share a 2-year-old son, met in 2017 and tied the knot three years later.

Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Pop star Dua Lipa caused quite the stir at this year’s Cannes Film Festival—unveiling a new hairstyle as well as her new boyfriend Romain Gavras. The 41-year-old French director and the British artist sparked dating rumors earlier this year when they were pictured at a party together.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas met in 1998 and share two children, Dylan and Carys. The pair attended the premiere of Jeanne du Barry on the opening night of the film festival. Their daughter Carys also tagged along, marking the 20-year-old’s first time at the event.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons coordinated in elegant black ensembles on the red carpet. Both actors, they met while on the set of Fargo in 2016 and got married last year. They share two sons, 4-year-old Ennis and 14-month-old James.

Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic/Getty Images Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault (chairman and CEO of Kering) married in 2009. At this year’s festival, the pair looked ever so glamorous at the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Actress-actor couple Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender took the main stage for the premiere of Firebrand—the Swedish actress stars as Catherine Parr alongside Jude Law in the upcoming film. Vikander and Fassbender met on the set of The Light Between Oceans and tied the knot during a private ceremony in Ibiza, Spain.