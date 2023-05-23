Over its 76 year history, the annual Cannes Film Festival has attracted some of the biggest couples in film, fashion, and music. From Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, George and Amal Clooney to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the event’s romantic Côte d’Azur backdrop is the perfect setting for high-profile couples to take center stage. This year’s staging of the festival has been no different, with both longstanding couples and new romances taking to the event in style.
We’ve also seen an influx of parent-sibling appearances—most notably with Uma Thurman and her son Levon as well as Cate Blanchett and her son Dashiell. However, the family outings haven’t halted the couples moments we’ve come to expect on the carpet. A-list actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Kirsten Dunst appeared with their husbands Colin Jost and Jesse Plemons and Dua Lipa hard launched her new man Roman Gravas during the opening week of the event. Below, we rounded up all of the standout couples appearances from the 2023 Cannes Film Festival