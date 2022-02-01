Baby Fenty isn’t even born yet, but it looks like they may have an equally cool baby best friend in their future. Everyone in Hollywood seems to have baby fever these days, and it’s running so rampant, even Cara Delevingne caught it.

To clarify, no, the model isn’t pregnant, but she definitely has babies on the mind. Delevingne is turning 30 this year, and she just revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that she sees herself having kids at some point. While it’s not happening yet, she is prepared for when the little bundle of joy comes. “I buy children’s clothes for my future child who doesn’t exist,” she admitted. Her weak spot, specifically, is baby shoes. “They break my heart,” the model said. “I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting...”

Of course, the next question is most likely going to be, “Is Delevingne seeing anyone?” and the answer is no. The model has seemingly remained single since her split from Ashley Benson in 2020. “It’s been nice to be single,” she said. “I hadn’t spent time to really work on myself because I had been in back-to-back relationships for a while.”

Of course, you don’t need a partner to have a kid, but you do need the supplies, and it looks like Delevingne is already well on her way to gathering everything she needs. It’s possible she’s preparing for a baby right this minute, clearing out her sex bench to make way for a crib.