Cardi B Bought Her Daughter Kulture Chanel And Dior Bags, As A Treat

As any parent knows, kids love getting gifts. What parent hasn’t come home from the store, only to have their kid tugging at their pants, asking “Did you get me anything?” While most of us would have been happy getting a box of Legos, Cardi B’s daughter, Kulture Kiari, just got treated to a jaw-dropping Dior and Chanel shopping spree by her mom.

On Instagram, Cardi shared photos and videos of her latest fashion splurge for Kulture. The 2-year old now possess a designer bag collection that would make most adults envious, as Cardi bought her three Chanel bags: a zip-top vanity-style quilted bag, a smaller bedazzled bucket bag, and a classic flap bag in bubblegum pink. All of them are kiddo-sized, so Kulture can fit her binkie and diamond jewelry inside.

Cardi also gifted her three bags by Dior, including two Lady Dior bags in white and tan, and a saddle bag decked out in a navy blue logo. There’s also a Dolce & Gabbana square satchel encrusted with small jewels.

Kulture naturally showed off her new white Lady Dior bag in a series of photos. The bag is almost as big as her head, which is topped with a large organza bow. Whether she’s wearing Chanel logo earrings or Fashion Nova, Kulture, a toddler, is infinitely more stylish than any of us. Page Six estimates the full value of the shopping spree to be around $29,000, but you can’t put a price on love. Clearly, Cardi’s love language is gift-giving.